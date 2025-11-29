Relay is an interesting failure, which is a shame because the first half of this paranoia thriller is really, and I mean really good.

Directed by David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), from a script by Justin Piasecki, it tells the story of Sarah Grant (Lily James), who used to work for a bioengineering company.

At least until she found out that her employers did a bad, bad thing when it came to introducing a genetically manipulated grain.

Sarah tried to confront her bosses, but when she got the cold shoulder, she quit and tried to become a whistleblower.

When that also failed, because the intimidation just became much, much worse, she turned to the Relay company, that acts as a broker between on the one hand companies that don’t want their secrets exposed.

And on the other whistleblowers who not only want their lives back, but also want a large sum of money for their troubles, so that they can just go away, hopefully forever.

The person who engineers these kinds of deals is Ash (Riz Ahmed), who uses a phone service for deaf people, that allows him to send and receive untraceable text messages.

This device is so interesting, it’s worth watching the movie for, so the speak.

Also, the first 45 minutes are magnificent, in the way the deal between Sarah and her former employer is set up.

It’s tight, controlled and breathtakingly sharp, all at the same time.

Had it been the pilot for a limited series I would have given it five stars!

Unfortunately, it isn’t. The second half of the movie is much weaker.

It’s biggest sin: with each new revelation, the plot becomes less interesting, until the rug is pulled out from under the viewer in a way that I imagined early on as possible, but immediately dismissed as being too cheap a trick to play on the viewer.

Still, I’m glad to have seen it. Relay is very much inspired - also visually - by seventies paranoia thrillers, like The Conversation (1974) and Three Days of the Condor (1975), movies that I loved.

And for people who have a soft spot for New York: it doesn’t just take place there, but it was also filmed there, which has become pretty rare these days.

I can’t in good conscience give it a passing grade, but since it’s not a total waste of time either I will just have to give it 2 1/2 stars!

Note: Relay is available to stream through various platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Amazon Prime Video, and more.