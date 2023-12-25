Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix Comedy Special, 2023)
The new Ricky Gervais comedy special is now on Netflix. Is Armageddon worth your time?
To me, the British comedian will always be David Brent, the boss man from The Office, who really thought he was the best boss in the world when it was obvious to all around him, including the viewers, that he absolutely wasn’t.
I loved The Office, and sometimes one role…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.