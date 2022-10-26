Robbing Mussolini is a pretty decent action comedy, set in Italy at the end of World War Two.

Rapiniamo Il Duce (as it is called in Italy) is directed by Renato De Maria (Lo Spietato), who follows the well known concept of the heist flick.

There is the mastermind, wartime entrepreneur Isola (Pietro Castellitto) and his female friend, singer Yvonne (Matild…