Roter Himmel (Christian Petzold, 2023)
Roter Himmel is a wryly funny comedy-drama by German filmmaker Christian Petzold, that won him the Grand Jury Prize at the most recent Berlinale.
Afire, as the movie is called in English, is about young writer Leon (Austrian actor Thomas Schubert), who is working on his second novel, with the -frankly speaking - not very promising title Club Sandwich.
To…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.