The twists come thick and fast in Run Away, an above average Harlan Coben adaptation, that’s now on Netflix.

Set in the United Kingdom, it’s high drama from the start of this eight part series as well-to-do financier and father Simon Greene (James Nesbitt) gets a tip that his runaway and drug abusing teenage daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) can be found busking in the park.

When Simon approaches her though, her asshole boyfriend Aaron (Tommy Flynn) stops him in his tracks, giving the girl the opportunity to, well, run away again.

In the ensuing consternation Simon smacks the lad a couple of times, leading to Simon’s arrest and a video that goes bloody viral on the internet.

In a second storyline, private investigator Elena Ravenscroft (Ruth Jones) steals a dog but then uses that as leverage to get close to the female owner of a vegetarian restaurant.

If you wonder what these two storylines have in common, well, at some point Simon and Elena join forces to search for Paige.

Simon is married to pediatrician Ingrid (Minnie Driver), who also plays an important role the series, even though she is reduced to lying in a hospital bed relatively early on.

The couple have two other children, Sam (Adrian Greensmith) and Anya (Ellie Henry) who may (or may not) some things their parents don’t.

Elena, for her part, is hired by a rich guy, Sebastian Thorpe (Simon Thorp) so search for his son Henry, who is also missing.

Henry was adopted, which always means something in series like this, as secrets from the past invariably raise their ugly head.

There is lots more to Run Away, but I’m sure you can guess by now that most of what happens is interconnected. And there’s murder afoot too!

Also, there are police detectives, hired killers and gang related crime. And that’s all in the first episode.

The good thing about Run Away is that early on you get the feeling there really is something at stake here, which makes it feel more urgent than some other Coben-adaptations.

Run Away was adapted by longtime Coben collaborator Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once) with some help from Tom Farrelly and Amanda Duke, while the series was ably directed by Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota.

Some of the twists and turns will ask a lot from your ability to suspend your disbelief, but there is always the next one coming around the bend.

The cast give it their all, including supporting actors like Tracy Ann Obermann, who is great as Simon’s smart and fiery lawyer Jessica.

Visually, the series looks good too, so in all this makes for an easy binge during the weekend following New Year’s Day.

Based on the first couple of episodes I would definitely give it a go!

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!