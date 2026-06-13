The Scaredy-cat is back! I’ve gone back to my roots and reviewed two not-too-scary, not-too-bloody, not-too-gory horror movies, as these are the kind that I enjoy the most. Read on!

WHISTLE (Corin Hardy, 2026)

Dafne Keen and Sophie Nélisse make for an appealing couple in Whistle, an entertaining supernatural horror thriller in the vein of Final Destination.

It won’t win any awards for originality, but it’s definitely possible to root for the characters in this movie, as they try to cheat seemingly unavoidable death.

Directed by Corin Hardy (The Nun), from a screenplay by Owen Egerton, it starts out on the basketball court, near the end of a tightly fought high school game.

After a young player called Horse (Stephen Kalyn) secures an impressive win in the dying seconds of the game, he suddenly escapes the celebration and flees to the showers cause he has seen a horrible apparition.

Three months later, Chrys (Keen) takes over Horse’s locker room at her new high school.

Inside she finds a skull-shaped Aztec death whistle, meant to summon the dead, or at least that’s what her teacher tells her.

That’s the point where you want to scream: whatever you do, don’t blow that whistle!

But it wouldn’t be much of a horror movie if nobody did.

Chrys has come to live with her cousin Rel (Sky Yang), in an anonymous steel town, after a tragedy in her own private life.

In a nod to the Breakfast Club, she ends up in detention on her first day, together with some other misfits.

There is the well-meaning Ellie (Nelisse), a traumatized jock called Dean (Jhaleil Swaby) and his beautiful blonde girlfriend Grace (Ali Skovbye).

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Their teacher is called Mr. Craven (Nick Frost), the first reference to a bunch of famous horror filmmakers, including William Friedkin, Paul Verhoeven and Andy Muschietti, while the gothic looking Rel is modeled after Brandon Lee in The Crow.

The movie as a whole also wears its influences on its sleeve, running the gamut from (most obviously) Final Destination to It Follows, Talk To Me and even Flatliners.

Whistle is clearly derivative, but tension runs high pretty quickly - and not just between the characters.

Most of the kills in the movie are both gruesome and inventive, and the pacing is brisk enough to keep you (or at least: scaredy cat me) glued to the screen.

Not everything works: some of the dialogue either feels flat or on the nose and some of the plot points are pretty predictable.

Not all of the characters’ actions make sense and the character of preacher slash drugsdealer Noah (Percy Hynes White) is a little too obviously created to simply serve the plot at the right moment.

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Then again, I did care for the imperiled teens, no matter how thinly sketched some of them were.

Strongest point is the chemistry between Dafne Keen (Logan), who looks like a dead ringer for Winona Ryder, and Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief).

Their blossoming romance lends emotional heart to what otherwise might have been a routine genre exercise.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Whistle had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas in September 2025, before being released theatrically around the world in the early months of this year. The movie now streams on Prime Video, while it’s also available through platforms like Apple TV and Google Play Films.

SCREAM 7 (Kevin Williamson, 2026)

Former final girl Neve Campbell returns as final badass mom Sidney Prescott in Scream 7, a by the numbers sequel that nevertheless tries to find a way forward for the successful but much maligned franchise.

Originally I wasn’t going to see Scream 7, because I heard and read it was really bad. But Scream is one of my favorite film series, so when curiosity got the better of me, I wanted to find out where the franchise is heading.

Cause after years in the wilderness following the success of the first couple of movies, the fifth Scream (2022) and Scream 6 (2024) put the franchise in the right direction again.

Both were directed with remarkable verve by the Radio Silence duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (also responsible for the Ready or Not movies), with Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera as the appealing new leads who put some snark and passion back into the series.

And even though the stories remained somewhat interchangeable, well, that’s kinda part of the appeal.

The tried and trusted mix of dark humor and light scares has always been exactly right for someone like me.

In a world filled with the horrors of war, entertainment like this can still work both as an escape and an antidote.

But just when everything seemed to go right, Melissa Barrera got fired over pro-Palestine comments that production company Spyglass considered to be anti-semitic (I don’t think they were and I also think that sometimes people should just agree to disagree), and in quick succession both co-star Jenna Ortega and new director Christopher Landon also left the project.

So it was up to original screenwriter (and now also director) Kevin Williamson to keep the series afloat and I guess that’s what he did with Scream 7, seeing that the movie has been commercially successful and will probably/inevitably lead to The Screamful Eight, or something like that.

(Maybe this is also good time to admit that, even though I love original movies, I don’t mind franchises. They are like comfort food, and at times that’s simply irresistible.)

So, on to the movie. Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott, living in the idyllic Pine Grove with husband Mark (Joel McHale) and teenage daughter Tatum (Isabella May).

This after sitting out the last one, due to a financial dispute - something that is actually referred to by tv-journalist Gale Weathers, once again played by Courteney Cox, who literally says something like: ‘You were right to sit the last one out.’

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Now, the Scream movies were always self referential meta commentaries, both on the horror genre in general, and on the Scream movies themselves, and this one is no exception.

In fact, it’s probably the most self referential of all, and even though on the whole I enjoy meta-movies it all becomes a bit much in this one, to the point that I began to think we had entered the Sidney Prescott cinematic universe, seeing that everything that she has ever said, done, felt and experienced has not only transformed her from ultimate final girl to battle hardened mother, but also led her to this point: one more round with one or more versions of Ghostface. It’s kinda exhausting.

Williamson also retcons everything that happened in the last two movies to create the idea of a back to the beginning Scream and set up a template for the future.

And yes, without getting into spoilers, at the end of the movie we have a young Sidney, a potential new Gale and even a substitute for Dewey, the likable sidekick who in the past was played by David Arquette.

Whether that means the series is heading in the right or wrong direction, remains to be seen, I kinda feel that by now the franchise is so iconic, that people (like more fool me) will keep showing up regardless.

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Scream 7 boasts a talented young cast, most of whom won’t as per usual make it to the end credits, while there are also cameos from actors playing characters from previous entries we presumed to be dead.

Are they real or created by AI? Other themes include survivor’s guilt, the notoriety that comes from being involved in true crime and the passing of violence from one generation to the next, as Sidney at some point is forced to teach her daughter how to fire a gun.

The story, by Williamson with Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, is completely by the numbers, but the movie does have some decent thrills and kills, so there’s that to consider.

I can’t in good conscience give it a passing grade, but Scream 7 is not unwatchable, so I give it 2 1/2 stars!

Note: Scream 7 was released theatrically at the beginning of the year. It is now available to stream on various platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Prime Video.