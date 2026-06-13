A Celebration of Cinema

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Alessandro Di-Girolamo's avatar
Alessandro Di-Girolamo
14h

I thought Whistle was genuinely bad but with a caveat. I loved watching it. My wife and I had the best time talking through it. Janky horror is always fun and this had plenty of jank.

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