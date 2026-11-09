Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

Never say never (again), but apparently we’re quite close to knowing who will play the next incarnation of James Bond, with director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) in the final stages of the casting process.

According to British tabloid The Sun it’s going to be acclaimed character actor Jack O’Connell (Disclosure Day, La Chimera). Other sources claim it’s Callum Turner (One Night Only), who was seen drinking Martinis around town together with his beloved Dua Lipa, who could very well sing the next Bond-tune. Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) has also been mentioned, but he doesn’t appear to be the frontrunner. Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor in the most recent Superman movie) is said to be the dark horse, who still may come out of nowhere. While Robert Pattinson (Primetime) has apparently auditioned for the role, but playing both Batman and Bond may be one franchise too many for the versatile actor. The announcement may be here as soon as you reach the end of this sentence. Or it may still be weeks away. For now, the search continues!

Just as my own, I might add. Whenever I’m down with the flu, I tend to search through to the James Bond collection for a comfort watch. For me, it doesn’t even matter from what era it’s from or which particular 007 it features. I must add that I don’t consider myself a Bond-expert either, there are people who are far more knowledgeable on the subject, it’s more like those movies have always been with me, so I care about the franchise.

I grew up with Roger Moore, For Your Eyes Only (1981) was the first Bond movie I saw in the cinema, although I think The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) is his ultimate Bond-movie.

Timothy Dalton was, in my humble opinion, unlucky to only get a few movies. The Living Daylights (1987) is still so much fun!

From a certain angle the Timmy that time forgot looks very much like Pierce Brosnan, who with Goldeneye (1995) brought the series kicking and screaming back to life.

Daniel Craig ushered in a whole new era of dark and moody, with Casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) as particular highlights and Quantum of Solace (2008) as a prominent casualty of the Hollywood writer’s strike.

Going back in time, one-and-done George Lazenby was never my favorite, although I’ll admit that On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) is still pretty good.

On the other hand, once I discovered Sean Connery, he sure made a lasting impression on me, and if I had to choose he’s still the ultimate 007 for me, and if I am forced to choose his ultimate Bond movie it’s a toss-up between Goldfinger (1964) and Thunderball (1965).

As I said, we are still waiting for a new Bond, it’s been six years since No Time To Die (2021), so I think it’s high time we get to hear that casting news.

Anyway, the last time I was down with the flu I picked Spectre for a comfort re-watch.

It’s the 24th official Bond film produced by EON productions and marks the fourth time Daniel Craig played 007, after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall.

One of the reasons I like it a lot is because it starts off on an incredible high with Bond trying to foil a major bombing attempt during the Dia de Los Muertos in Mexico City.

It’s spectacularly filmed and must rank as one of the franchise’s ultimate opening gambits.

After that, the movie (written by John Logan, Neil Purvis and Robert Wade) soon moves into more familiar terrain. A cryptic message from Bond’s past sends him on a rogue mission to uncover a sinister and influential criminal organization known as SPECTRE (Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion), led by Bond’s legendary ‘angstgegner’ Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz).

As Bond travels to locations like Mexico City, Rome, Austria and Morocco, a political battle brews back in London. There, M (Ralph Fiennes) fights for the survival of MI6 against a newly proposed global surveillance system called Nine Eyes.

Lea Seydoux is there as Bond’s possible love interest, psychologist Madeleine Swann. While Monica Bellucci also turns up as a more mature kind of Bond-girl. Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw are absolutely fine as Moneypenny and Q, respectively, while Ralph Fiennes once again impresses as M and Andrew Scott steals every scene he is in as the duplicitous C, the head of the Joint Intelligence Service.

And, of course, there are the various henchmen and assassins, who have it in for Bond, the most notable amongst them being Dave Bautista as the incredibly strong Hinx.

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More interesting, though, than the story itself - in that respect it is as formulaic as most other Bond-movies - or even the characters is the way Spectre effortlessly segues from one scene to another.

It’s so well shot and edited, it always keeps me glued to the screen. Editors Lee Smith and Michael Solinger deserve a medal for their work, as far as I’m concerned.

Likewise Director of Photography Hoyte van Hoytema who nicely captures the movie’s moody atmosphere.

The final stretch of this somewhat overlong movie (148 minutes) dives deep into the personal childhood traumas of James Bond, and his special relationship with Blofeld, which I didn’t really care for when I saw the movie for the first time. But that emphasis on trauma at least makes it stand out amongst the Bond-canon.

And even though reviews at the time were pretty mixed, Spectre actually did actually go on to win an Oscar, for Best Original Song, which went to singer Sam Smith and co-writer Jimmy Napes for The Writing’s On The Wall. It was actually the second Bond-win in a row in that particular category after Adele and Paul Epworth won for Skyfall three years earlier.

Sam Mendes was the expert director on both movies, which stand as two of the franchise’s most commercially successful entries.

Skyfall (2012) is generally considered to be the superior one, but I must admit that over the years Spectre has definitely grown on me.

I give it four stars!

Note: Spectre is available through various streaming platforms, like Apple TV, Google Play Films, Rakuten TV, Netflix and Prime Video.