A Celebration of Cinema

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Marie-Theres Carl's avatar
Marie-Theres Carl
1h

I’m torn between Skyfall and Spectre because I love both for different reasons. No Time to Die, meanwhile, can stay very comfortably at the bottom of my Craig ranking.

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