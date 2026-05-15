Privileges is an enticing French drama series, starring Manon Bresch as a ‘prisonniere’ who gets the chance to rehabilitate herself as a bellhop in the most luxurious hotel in Paris.

If that sounds a bit far fetched, consider the well-worn theory that both the super rich elite have more in common with the downtrodden working class than with moralistic but often hypocritical middle classes, who with their bourgeois ideals and frustrations have no place in a series like Privileges.

The rich and the poor need each other to get on with it. The first group to maintain or expand their lifestyle of privilege, the second because they want a taste of the good life too, while serving their masters every need and whim.

What they have in common is a desire to hide themselves from prying eyes and what better place to do that than in the (fictional) Hotel Citadel in Paris, where power dynamics clash with class struggles, and basically everything is possible.

Playing like a nifty variation The White Lotus, Privileges (created by Marie Monge and Vladimir de Fontenay) presents the theory that navigating the secret world of a five star hotel is just as dangerous, if not more, than trying to survive prison.

Not sure if that is true, like, at all, but it works wonders for this fast paced and good looking show with lots of character developments and soapy plot twists.

The camera clearly loves rising star Manon Bresch (Voleuses) as it follows her from prison, where her character, Adele, is serving time for attempted murder - though her rehabilitation is going just fine - through the corridors of the Citadel, where the famous and powerful take some time off from their busy, stressful lives, schedules permitting, of course.

Under the watchful eye of the coke snorting hotel manager Edouard (Melvil Poupaud) we soon understand why he runs a rehabilitation program for the less fortunate: they have got the guts to do what’s needed to get the job done.

Edouard also needs sharp, smart people like Adele, a mix of brains, beauty, instinct and nerve.

For her part, she gets a once in a lifetime chance to risk absolutely everything to please the hotel’s clients, whether that means getting their hands on a live boa constrictor for a female rapper or getting a little Diamond glued back on the front tooth of the hotel owner’s daughter Amal (Zar Amir Ebrahimi).

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If you manage to suspend some disbelief, as I did, Privileges becomes quite addictive quite fast, as there is no doubt in my mind that Adele and her colorful colleagues, like the equally streetwise Yan (Sandor Funtak), will end up breaking the law, just when they did whatever they did that landed them in prison in the first place.

Based on the first two episodes I’d say Privileges is definitely worth the binge.

I give it four stars!

PRISONER (Sky Showtime series, 2026)

In a set-up reminiscent of The Defiant Ones (1958), the new action thriller series Prisoner ties Izuka Hoyle and Tahir Raham together - and makes them run for their lives.

It’s from Matt Charman, who (together with the Coen Brothers) scored an Oscar-nomination with Bridge of Spies (2015) and then went on to make enjoyable Netflix-series like Treason (2022) and Hostage (2025).

Prisoner is an obvious throwback to nineties styled action thrillers, which by now has almost become a genre of its own.

For my money, Prisoner won’t achieve the classic status of the Tony Curtis and Sidney starrer, which not only chronicled the adventures of two escaped prisoners, but also doubled as a plea for racial harmony.

But it is better than the unofficial Defiant Ones-remake Fled (1996), an action comedy which saw Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Baldwin as two chained together prisoners making a half-baked run for it.

The twist this time round is that it’s prison transport guard Amber Todd (Izuka Hoyle) who handcuffs herself to high value prisoner Tibor Stone (Tahar Rahim).

This happens while they are under fire in a tunnel, the van they were traveling in has been destroyed and Ambers colleague Joe Sutherland (Steven Elder) has been killed, along with a bunch of officers and members of the National Crime Unit.

Considering that Amber has just returned from maternity leave, and she clearly loves both her new born baby girl Mia and her husband Olly (Finn Bennett), this may be the most unselfish decision in history, but as she likes to tell Olly: ‘we all have to do our bit.’

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You see, in four days time Tibor Stone is meant to testify in London’s Old Bailey, against his former employer Harrison Dempsey (a menacing Brian F. O’Byrne).

Dempsey is standing trial on the accusation of being the leader of a criminal organization called Pegasus, with his son Declan (Laurie Davidson), waiting in the wings to possibly take over said organization.

Stone used to be Dempsey’s favorite hitman, with 47 confirmed kills to his name, before turning state’s witness.

One complicating factor in keeping Stone alive, apart from escaping from the aforementioned tunnel, is that the poor sod suffers from Diabetes one, which means that Amber has to provide him with insulin shots at the most inopportune moments.

And that’s kind of a drag, as the twosome, who both in their own way try to make the best of a complicated situation, are being chased by Stone’s finest pupil Nina Dragus, who is played by none other than Leonie Benesch, the brilliant actress from The Teacher’s Lounge and last year’s Heldin.

Nina looks like she’s modelled herself on Tilda Swinton, and acts like she’s The Terminator, which should tell you something about not taking this six-part series too seriously.

Still, if you, like me, are able to buy into the slightly ridiculous premise, Prisoner won’t change your life, but it can be a lot of fun, as it tries to provide us with the kind of adrenaline rush that you more usually find in the cinema.

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Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point) and Tahir Raham (The Serpent) make for a charismatic double act, and there are supporting roles from reliable pros like Catherine McCormack and Eddie Marsan, who together spearhead the National Crime Unit.

Visually, the money is on the screen, while director Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) keeps the pedal to the metal, and the crisp editing kept this viewer hooked.

Still, as the story progressed, I do find myself asking questions like: is there a mole in the NCU? Will Amber’s family be threatened? And is there a larger conspiracy at stake?

In this genre these things are kinda par for the course, so the road ahead may be a little more predictable.

But based on the first couple of episodes, I would still give Prisoner a go.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

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