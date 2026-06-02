Jason Statham explores his softer side in the action thriller drama Shelter, in which his rugged character tries to protect a young girl from the forces that try to destroy them both.

Shelter, is of course a total dad movie. It doesn’t even matter whether Michael Mason (Statham) and Jessie (Bodhi Rae Breathnach)) are actually related or not, the man is totally showing off his caring and sharing vibes.

That doesn’t immediately mean it’s a great movie, but it’s passable and at least I found it more interesting (and warmer and more emotional) than some of his most recent offerings, like The Beekeeper (2024) or A Working Man (2025).

In a loose riff on his breakthrough Transporter franchise, this time round Statham plays a former MI6 operative, who’s been hiding out on an isolated island in the Outer Hebrides, after a falling out with his old employers, who now want him dead and gone.

Once a week Michael and his dog receive a visit by boat by a former mate (Michael Shaeffer) from the services, who sends his young niece Jessie (Breathnach) ashore in a row boat to deliver his supplies.

Jessie is not allowed to talk to him, but of course she tries, and if she had the strength to, she’d kick down the doors and make the grumpy bastard say ‘thank you’ for once. Or maybe the girl, who doesn’t have parents anymore, just wants to pet the dog.

But then disaster strikes, and I’m not just talking about some terrible storm CGI, kicking the dad tropes into action, and Michael left to care for Jessie and her injured leg.

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This involves crossing over to the main land, which inadvertently alerts the all seeing eye of the authorities, turning the rest of Shelter into the kind of chase movie, that is full of both cliches and inconsistencies, while still being quite enjoyable all the same.

Working from a script by Ward Perry, Shelter is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, a former stuntman who has become one of today’s busiest journeyman directors, and who has made quite a few movies with Gerard Butler, like Greenland (2020) and Kandahar (2023), another actor specializing in ultimate dad movies.

After a slow buildup, which gives Michael and Jessie the time to get to know each other, and even play some chess, Waugh firmly puts the pedal to the medal, with some nice car chase work, explosive shootouts and proper fight scenes to boot, giving Statham the chance to proof himself once again as a highly dependable one man army.

Michael’s most prominent adversary is former MI6 boss Stephen Manafort, played by Bill Nighy, who always adds a touch of class to whatever movie he’s in, even if he could probably play a role like this in his sleep.

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More formidable, at least physical, is Manafort’s main asset, Workman (Bryan Vigier), while Naomi Ackie plays new MI6 boss Roberta and Harriet Walter is briefly there as the scheming Prime Minister.

The government is, as is the usually the case in movies like this, the ultimate villain, wanting to control its citizens every move, yet at the same unable to keep track of Michael and Jessie, which just goes to show you how rubbish they actually are.

As Michael and Jessie make their way from Scotland to London, in an attempt to eventually leave the country, the landscapes and forests on display work as a visual bonus, while the capital looks appropriately moody at night.

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The production design, with an emphasis on wooden interiors, especially early on, recalls thrillers from an earlier time, going all the way back to the 1970’s, a nice contrast with the high tech surveillance of today and (probably) tomorrow also on show.

In the end, though, the fate of the movie rests on the shoulders of the lead duo, and both Statham and Braednach (Hamnet) acquit themselves so well in their roles - some on the nose dialogue notwithstanding - that I rooted for them like the Total Dad that I am myself - and perhaps I will even root for a sequel.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Shelter was released theatrically at the beginning of the year. It is now available to stream on various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.