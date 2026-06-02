A Celebration of Cinema

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Marie-Theres Carl's avatar
Marie-Theres Carl
12h

Jason Statham has a softer side???!?

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3 replies by Oene Kummer and others
Lloyd Dean's avatar
Lloyd Dean
7h

I enjoyed this when it came out. It's vanilla ice cream and us Dad's love that. I also had the same viewpoint as you and felt like they were setting a potential sequel (which I would like to see).

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