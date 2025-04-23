Sinners is an impressive piece of filmmaking, by an artist, Ryan Coogler, at the top of his game.

The writer and director, known for Creed and Black Panther, is helped along by his favorite star Michael B. Jordan, who convinces in a double role as the twins Smoke and Stack.

Set in 1932, in the Mississippi Delta, Sinners presents a hybrid mix of crime thriller, musical drama and vampire horror, based on but not limited to the myth of blues legend Robert Johnson selling his soul to the devil at the infamous Crossroads.

This time it’s young Sammie Moore (rookie Miles Caton), who as the son of a preacher man combines mean guitar playing with a deep, bellowing voice.

Sammie is the designated star of the brand new juke joint that World War I-veterans Smoke and Stack are planning to open, after returning from Chicago where they apparently worked for Al Capone.

Coogler has a lot on his mind in Sinners, racism being at the front of them. Smoke and Stack buy the barn for their joint from a balding white man who may as well have printed the words Ku Klux Klan on his forehead.

But then there is evil hiding in plain sight and an ever creepier evil. The kind that pretends to be your friend, to like, no, love your music, but all it wants to do is rob your talent and bleed you dry - and make loads of money while doing just that.

That particular kind of evil is present in the form of three other musicians, led by Remmick (Jack McConnell, at his most smarmy and lugubrious), who play a devilishly addictive kind of Irish folk music. (It’s always the evil folkies, just ask Pete Seeger :-)

There is also a white(passing) woman, Mary, played beautifully by Hailee Steinfeld, who volunteers to serve as an intermediate between the joint’s rich and varied clientele - including a stand out turn by Delroy Lindo as a fellow musician called Delta Slim - and the banjo-strumming interlopers, who tempt her with gold and the promise of more filthy lucre.

Still, Coogler isn’t colorblind. It’s worth noting - without wanting to spoil too much - that the first person who claims that Sammie Moore’s talents are going to bring in a lot of money is also the one at the end (there is a prolonged mid-credits scene, so stay in your seats!) who comes back to tempt old Sammie - now played by blues legend Buddy Guy - for one last roll of the dice.

I’m not saying everything completely works in this movie, however masterful it’s made and no matter how much I enjoyed the clash between the religious fervor of the music - most apparent in one musical scene that unites the past with the future - and the supernatural elements.

At 137 minutes, the story takes it sweet time to unfold, the tension could have been greater and - as a former scaredy cat - I think I’m allowed to say that the horror could have been a lot more horrific. Even if for a mainstream audience that soft horror approach will actually work a treat.

Cause when all is said and done - oh, wait, did I mention that the 90 million production cost is absolutely on the screen and that the visuals are IMAX-worthy even though I saw it in Dolby Cinema, and that the sublime soundtrack is worth the price of entrance alone? But i digress.

After all is said and done this is a statement of intent from a uniquely talented filmmaker who is saying that as an artist you have to hold on to your integrity at all costs - or else we’re all lost.

I give it a 9 out of 10!

Note: Sinners is now in general release.