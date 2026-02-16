No one is safe in Sirāt, in which the search for a missing daughter, deep in Morocco’s illegal rave zone, slowly but surely transforms into something more apocalyptic.

Sirāt is the new movie by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Oliver Laxe, who previously made a name for himself with festival hits like Mimosas (2016) and O Que Arde (2019).

Sirāt is both his most ambitious and successful film to date: it’s been nominated for two Academy Awards, not just Best International Film but also Best Sound.

Both make total sense: Sirāt is one of 2025’s best (and most heartbreaking but also strangely uplifting) movies and also one of the best sounding movies.

Sirāt takes place deep in the rave scene of Southern Morocco and the wall to wall music for the film was made by influential electronic music artist David Letellier, better known as Kangding Ray.

And yes, the music is absolutely essential to the film, from the wild pounding techno beats that dominate the first part of the film to the more ethereal and pristine sounds towards the end.

The prolonged opening stretch of the film takes place at an illegal rave, which is eventually broken up by, what looks like the military police, ordering everyone on their way. The ravers protest: they’re not harming everyone! It’s also the first sign there may be something wrong with the outside world.

Share

By then we have been introduced to middle aged Luis (Sergi Lopez), who together with his approximately ten year old son Esteban (Bruno Nunez Ajona), is looking for his grown-up daughter Mar, who has been missing for five months.

Even though Luis sticks out like a sore thumb between the ravers, he and Esteban manage to make some friends amongst them.

The ravers, for what it’s worth, all look the worse for wear, like they’ve been doing this for a very long time and, even as experienced as they are, have been out in the desert heat for too long.

(Laxe likes to work with amateur actors, and this time he chose to work with people who are part of the rave scene. They come across as really natural, so it makes sense that they go by their real names, with Jade played by Jade Oukid, Steff by Stefania Gadda, Josh by Joshua Liam Henderson, Bigui by Richard ‘Bigui’ Bellamy and Tonin by Tonin Janvier.)

Together with Luis and Esteban they set out for the next rave at some other, unspecified place in the desert.

On the way to the next festival reports from the outside world drop that suggest that World War Three has broken out, which in a strange but not illogical way seems to correspond with the way the ravers drive their vehicle in army-like formation through the desert.

It’s a long journey into the heart of darkness and somewhere along the mountainous roads survival seems to become more important than anything else: certainly more important than reaching the next rave or even finding the missing Mar.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

Visually, one of the most striking movies of recent times, Sirāt (in which some stimulants are consumed) managed to remind me of the psychedelic sounds of Pink Floyd not once but twice.

First, when the sound system is set up at the beginning of the movie it reminded me of a similar sequence in the Live at Pompeii movie, from 1972, which was released last year. And towards the end I couldn’t help thinking about Antonioni’s Zabriskie Point (1970), maybe because of certain stuff that goes on in the desert.

(After the screening a fellow journalist told me he was reminded of another seventies movie, Sorcerer by Friedkin, in which the plot of the movie also seems to dissolve into thin air and the story becomes a survival tale.)

It’s also crucial to note that at the start of the movie there is a title card explaining the meaning of the word Sirāt. It generally means ‘way’ or ‘path’, but in Islamic culture it’s also the name of the bridge spanning over hell that everyone must cross on Judgement Day to reach paradise. Sirāt is also described as being sharper than a sword and thinner than a hair.

Make of this what you will, but in the end Sirāt turns out to be a deeply metaphysical movie, that may or may not take place in the purgatory between life and death.

Spiritual implications aside, Sirāt is also a portrait of a crumbling world. The ravers think they are safe in their nomadland, but one day they may wander into a field of battle.

Luis feels he has no other choice than to look for his daughter, but maybe, as the ravers suggest, he should have just gone home.

Towards the end we see an image of a train filled with refugees. But where are they from and where are they going to? We are so used to seeing people flee from Africa to Europe, we tend to forget it could at some point go the other way too.

The great thing, though, is that Oliver Laxe and co-writer Santiago Fillol leave open the possibility that we could still turn things around (and maybe get on the peace train), which by the movie’s end left me feeling strangely uplifted.

I give it 5 stars!

Note: Sirāt had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Jury Prize. Since then it has played the international festival circuit, winning many awards in the process, while also getting theatrical releases in many parts of the world. It is released in the Netherlands on February 19.