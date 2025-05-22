Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore star in Sirens, a dark but delightful comedy drama, that really packs a punch.

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, and based on her own Off Broadway-play Elemeno Pea, this limited series does ask pertinent questions about the way women treat each other, both as family members and in professional relationships. But of course that’s part of the fun. And the answers may even surprise you.

Sirens begins as a tale of two sisters: first-born Devon (Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus) and her younger sibling Simone (Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon). Devon is an interesting character: she works a low-paying job as a falafel waitress, she is a recovering alcoholic who’s shagging her married boss, but she also takes care of her father. When he is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer, Devon informs her sister, who responds by sending a fruit basket.

This is so upsetting to Devon that she decides to pay Simone a visit, fruit basket in tow, even though that involves quite a journey by bus and boat, as Simone, both literally and figuratively speaking, inhabits a whole other stratosphere of society.

Simone is the live-in personal assistent of one Michaela ‘Kiki’ Kell (Julianne Moore), an incredibly wealthy socialite and philanthropist, who lives with her husband Peter (Kevin Bacon) on an island in the state of New York. She also runs a charitable organization dedicated to the conservation of falcons, while Peter runs his own little company called Kell Industries. But Michaela and Peter have their problems too. At one point Simone has to follow him and play detective to find out what he is doing. At another, Michaela tries to fire the gardener and the guy just shrugs and says: ‘I’m not even employed by you, but by your husband.’ Michaela doesn’t like that.

But too get back to the beginning. Devon’s unexpected arrival at the beach estate causes quite a commotion, as a group of wealthy guests / donors is gearing up for a charity event, that happens over the Labor Day weekend.

Devon decides that Simone needs saving: from her guru-like boss, who seems to be both exploiting and brainwashing her; from her boyfriend Ethan (Glenn Howerton), who happens to be Peter’s best friend; and, of course, from herself, as Devon thinks that Simone is now part of a cult.

But achieving all that is easier said than done, as Devon also becomes convinced that, eh, murder is afoot. And is there perhaps something supernatural about it all or are that just references to Greek mythology?

Devon and Simone may seem like total opposites at first, but pretty soon we realize that both their lives are running over, and they are both hanging on by the skin of their teeth as the underlings that they are in the eyes of the rich.

On the other hand, Michaela and Co. are not as shallow as they seem, even if they are absolutely not beyond reproach.

And if you’re wondering what happened to dear demented dad, you can be sure he shows up at some point, accompanied by Devon’s boss.

All said, Sirens is a blast. Over the course of only five episodes it tells a complicated story that goes back to the sisters’ difficult upbringing, and that is both satirically funny and mysteriously thrilling. While also having something to say about class warfare and power struggles. And then the ending is very different, and I guess more nuanced, than I thought what it was going to be.

Both the presence of Fahy and the luxurious surroundings point in the direction of The White Lotus, but not to the series’ detriment (it might actually feel like a tonic to those who have become a bit frustrated with that acclaimed but bloated series). It’s also reminiscent, and perhaps even more of The Perfect Couple, the Nicole Kidman-starrer from last year.

But even though it’s not completely original, the episodes seem to fly by, due to smart artistic choices, that make Sirens extremely binge-worthy.

Directed with a lot of flair by Nicole Kassell, Quyen Tran and Lila Neugebauer, Sirens excels in all technical categories, while the actors seem to be having their time of their life, reveling in the well-written mono- and dialogues.

‘How did I not know you had a sister,’ Michaela asks Simone in the first episode.

‘I don’t bring her up, because she does stuff like this, like… She shows up periodically to smear her hot mess disaster sauce all over me.’

More of that ‘hot mess disaster sauce’ in Season Two, please!

I give it four stars!