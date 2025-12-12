There’s a fair chance I’m preaching to the converted today, but Slow Horses is, as many of you will know, one of Apple TV’s flagship shows. It is an impressive spy thriller slash dark comedy, based on the works of British thriller and mystery writer Mick Herron.

Since the release of the first season in October 2022 it has become very successful: it has already had five seasons and has been renewed for (at least) another two.

Created by British writer, producer and showrunner Will Smith, Slow Horses is about a group of failed MI5 employees, who have been relegated to Slough House (itself a play on the words ‘slow horses’), where they serve under the not so inspiring leadership of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

All he really wants them do (apparently) is quit their jobs and go do something more useful with their lives.

In the opening sequence we see how the promising young River Cartwright (Jack Londen) messes up a very important mission, having to arrest a potential bomber at Stansted Airport, which leads to a very explosive situation.

A little while later River finds himself the newest member of the Slow Horses and the current butt of Jackson Lamb’s perennial bad mood.

You may wonder what Lamb himself did to become the leader of such a unit, but I guess that’s for later in the show.

For now all you need to know that underneath that gruff exterior there is a brilliant mind going on, and that he is very intent on getting results when it comes to fighting internal corruption within MI5.

River, for his part, tries to strike up some kind of friendship with Sidonie (Olivia Cooke), a.k.a. Sid, who is the most talented (and attractive) of the bunch, but she doesn’t take River very seriously yet.

Maybe because he is the grandson of David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce), who used to be chief of MI5, and apparently had to use all his remaining influence to stop his grandson from getting permanently fired.

Sid is also the only one to get some real work done: she has to follow a man called Hobden and retrieve some information he has on his laptop.

It soon turns out that there is a right wing conspiracy afoot and this is when things get really interesting.

Slow Horses is not just a brilliant study of various interesting characters (as well as a highly recognizable workplace drama for anyone who has ever been in a soul-killing dead end job), but the team does also end up investigating very worthwhile cases that go either unnoticed or are ignored by the Front Desk.

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) is at his brilliant best as Lamb, who for all his bluster, seems a pretty lonely guy himself, and possibly secretly sees his slow horses as some kind of dysfunctional family, that he is actually extremely loyal to.

The other actors are very good too, a stand-out being Kristin Scott-Thomas as MI5 Deputy Director Diana Taverner, who serves as Lamb’s ruthless opponent.

There is also some fine character work from Saskia Reeves as Slough House office administrator Catherine Standish and Christopher Chung as computer wizard Roddy Ho.

This first episode, appropriately called Failure’s Contagious, was directed by James Hawes (who also directed Anthony Hopkins in the WWII-drama One Life), and I was hooked within the first twenty minutes.

It’s a brilliant introduction to what’s to come and I understand perfectly that Slow Horses is exactly the kind of show that people subscribe to Apple TV for.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

DOWN CEMETERY ROAD (APPLE TV+, 2025)

Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson star in the British mystery crime drama series Down Cemetery Road, in which the duo search for a missing child.

I guess that after the success of Slow Horses it was only a matter of time before other books by Mick Herron would be adapted.

Down Cemetery Road was created by Morwenna Banks, with Natalie Bailey serving as lead director.

This time round the focus is on Private Detective Zoë Boehm, played with spiky hair and punky attitude by Emma Thompson, even if in the first episode her character takes a backseat to Ruth Wilson’s Sarah Trafford.

Sarah is an art restorer, which implies she has a keen eye for detail, which comes in handy when comparing two similar pictures and observing that, well, they are not so similar after all.

In fact, one of them contains the missing child the series is about and the other, well, doesn’t.

But to go back to the beginning. Sarah is married to Mark (Tom Riley), who works for an investment firm, and he is simply dying to add the mega rich Gerard (Tom Goodman-Hill) to his clients.

So Mark invites Gerard and his wife Janice (Sarah Kestelman) to their suburban home for dinner, which Sarah almost messes up, and just when things start to get really prickly, there is an enormous explosion. Not in the kitchen, but in a house down the road, killing the single mother, Paula (Aysha Hart), who lives there, and injuring the daughter, Dinah (Ivi Quoi) who is subsequently taken to hospital.

When Sarah tries to visit her the next day, she is told that the girl isn’t there. Plus some other stuff that sounds like complete bullshit. And in what way are some high-ranking government officials involved in all of this?

So Sarah decides this is a mystery worth investigating. But because it’s pretty clear sh can’t do it alone, she visits the detective agency run by Zoë Boehm and her husband Joe (Adam Godley).

Which in turn sets off other events and introduces some very interesting supporting characters, even if not everyone makes it to the end of the first episode of this eight-part series.

Okay, so it’s not quite as intriguing as Slow Horses, but Down Cemetery Road does offer the kind of quirky entertainment that I enjoy. It mixes tension with humor, and has not one but two great British actresses to lead the way.

Emma Thompson is known as a British national treasure, who in 1993 won the Oscar for best actress for Howard’s End (she won another one for the best adapted screenplay for Sense and Sensibility).

Ruth Wilson may no be that famous yet, but she played Jane Eyre in the 2008 mini series and also played starring roles in Luther (next to Idris Elba) and Saving Mr. Banks.

To be fair, Thompson and Wilson don’t share many scenes together in this first episode, which is called Almost True for a reason, but when they do their chemistry sparkles and flies, and I’m pretty sure they will spend a lot more time together down the (cemetery) road.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Both Slow Horses and Down Cemetery Road are on Apple TV+, but the first episodes of these shows also stream for free on Prime Video, which is how I watched them.