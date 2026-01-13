Based on a documentary by Greg Kohs from 2008, Song Sung Blue tells the heartwarming and gut wrenching story of a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning and Thunder, played to stellar effect by Hugh Jackson and Kate Hudson.

Directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name), from a screenplay he wrote with Greg Kohs, it’s a nice change to see a movie about music that doesn’t focus on a big artist or band, but on the people who make a living interpreting the real thing, while having at least some dreams of grandeur themselves.

To be honest, I wasn’t expecting too much going in, but I was pleasantly surprised as this is an excellent piece of mainstream filmmaking.

Beginning in nineties Milwaukee, Song Sung Blue tells the story of Mike Sardina (Jackson), who meets his future wife Claire (Hudson) at an amusement park gig, where she is about to go on with her Patsy Cline act.

Claire tells him that he would make a great Neil Diamond, and after falling in love with her stage act, Mike heads home and takes her advice to heart.

When Mike starts practicing Neil Diamond songs, it soon turns out this is indeed where his true talent lies: he looks the part, and, even more important, he sound very much like Neil.

Pretty soon Mike and Claire find themselves married, as well as operating as and finding success as Lightning and Thunder, playing to sizable crowds, a sold out gig as opening act for, of all bands, Pearl Jam, marking a particular high.

So, happy endings all around? Well, it wouldn’t be much of a movie if that’s where the story ended.

What follows is a mixture of triumph and disaster, with the latter striking at the exact moment when the sun is shining and life seems at its best.

What remains is the love - however hard fought at times - between them and their extended families, as they both had children from previous marriages.

The leading actors get back up from a strong supporting cast, that includes the likes of Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, Michael Imperioli, King Princess and Fisher Stevens.

But in the end it is the two big stars who deserve their place in the spotlight: Hugh Jackson and Kate Hudson are both terrific in their roles.

The former affirming that he really is The Greatest Showman in the current Hollywood scene, while Hudson reminds us once again why we all fell in love with her in Almost Famous all those years ago.

And yes, those Neil Diamond classics sound pretty good too!

I give it 4 stars!

Note: After premiering late last year, Song Sung Blue is still in theaters worldwide.