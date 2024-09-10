Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, is the American remake of the Danish horror film from 2022.
That original, written by Christian and Mads Tafdrup and directed by the former, offered the kind of psychological horror that makes you feel genuinely uncomfortable.
It is about a Danish family that is befriended by a Dutch one while on h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.