Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

It’s A Brand New Day! And yes, that’s a direct nod to the new Spidey flick, that I’ve just seen.



So here is the lowdown on the showdown!

After the generational coronation of No Way Home, this new movie is a much more grounded affair, mostly taking place on the streets of New York City.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day switches from cosmic chaos (and giant nostalgia!) to a more intimate Spidey story, even though it still feels - at all times - like one of this Summers’s major tentpoles, with all the required set pieces and spectacular stunts you may expect.

Working from a screenplay by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with some additional help from Justin Kuritzkes, director Destin Daniel Cretton (The Legend of Shang-Chi) keeps things tight and punchy in the first half, before encountering some pacing issues in the second, which does - once again - make the standard 140 minutes of current event movies feel somewhat overlong.



Still, in the whole scheme of mostly satisfying things that’s not too much of a dealbreaker. Brand New Day picks up after the events in No Way Home. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is home alone, faced with the harsh reality of being forgotten by everyone he ever cared about (and I suppose also by everyone he never cared about, but hey, you get the drift).

The movie opens with Peter in his apartment, behind some desktops, scrolling through social media, watching Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) live their best lives at Boston MIT. Meanwhile, Peter works on a handwritten letter, a speech, rehearsing how to reintroduce himself to his former besties. You have to be a monster to not feel his pain!



To numb it, Peter fights crime 24/7, and on the double, as if his life depends on it. And in a skewed way it does, cause this guy’s got some serious mental health issues.

His closest human contact is with Detective Jean DeWolff (a very good Liza Colon Zayas) from the police department, while he is also kinda sorta recruited by a governmental organization called Damage Control, led by Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman, excellent).



Spidey’s total gang war brings not just Frank Castle / The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) into the mix. Spidey also notices something weird: people seem to be committing crimes while under mind control of an invisible force. Unfortunately, all the stress triggers a mutation in Peter’s powers, who grows organic webs that are incredibly yucky.

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Scared he’s turning into a monster, Peter approaches everyone’s favorite go-to monster aka Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) for good advice. But then the mystery body-hopper (linked to a seemingly sinister character played by Sadie Sink) takes over Hulk, changing Smart Hulk into Savage Hulk.

Ironically, Peter is the only one immune to the mind-control, thanks to his mutation. Still, he has to fight a possessed Hulk and stop him without killing Bruce.

Peter also tries to reconnect with MJ and Ned, with somewhat mixed results, before Frank and he, in the home stretch, have to go the whole hog to save both the city and the day.

Overall I was pretty impressed! This cast is so stacked. Tom Holland is still winning as Spidey, even though he is getting older and at some point decisions will have to be made how long he can continue in the role. But that’s a worry for another day.

My man Jon Bernthal rules in every role that he plays. Sadie Sink only turns up halfway through, but soon turns into (what I believe is) the movie’s MVP. Florence Pugh also shows up in her role as Yelena Belova to deliver a standout supporting turn during a scene in her office, which happens to be a public bath. And in one of life’s little ironies, Odyssey-stalwarts Tom Holland, Zendaya and Bernthal share a very long and very good sequence together in this movie, which made me think of The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the same time!

Visually and technically, it’s a super fine achievement. Those expecting a set-up for Avengers: Doomsday may feel a little disappointed, as this is relatively sober stand-alone Spidey movie, that’s mostly concerned with nurturing its title hero back to health, while also coming to terms with the past and trying to help out a major new character.

So it’s not quite a masterpiece, or anything like that, but on the whole, Spider-Man: Brand New Day simply delivers the goods!

I give it four stars!

Note: Spider-man: Brand New Day is released this week.