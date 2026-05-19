Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is a mostly entertainingly Star Wars-movie, that at least offers some kind of (a) new hope for the franchise.

For me, Star Wars has always been about the movies. I have seen all eleven of them, the three trilogies plus Rogue One and Solo, but I’m no expert on the animated stuff and have seen very little of all the Star Wars-series on Disney+, including the much lauded Andor.

Still, I was very much looking forward to all 133 minutes of The Mandalorian and Grogu, especially as I understood you don’t need to be up to speed to enjoy the movie as a stand alone flick.

Cause, of course, the old Star Wars habit is still there, of telling the uninitiated what the movie is about right at the beginning.

Directed by Jon Favreau, from a script he wrote with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor, The Mandalorian and Grogu takes place after the fall of the Galactic empire and the rise of the New Republic.

In this period the remaining Imperial Warlords still pose a threat, so the New Republic enlists bounty hunters like Djin Darin (Pedro Pascal) and his apprentice Grogu (voiced by Dave Acord) to capture them for information or outright kill them.

How they operate is shown in the spectacular opening sequence, which after the first fifteen minutes segues into the opening credits, a first for the Star Wars franchise.

After that the real work begins.

Mando and Grogu are tasked with finding the mysterious Commander Coin and to that end they have to work together with criminal overlords the Hutt Twins and rescue their nephew Rotta the Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White), who is apparently being held captive by Captain Coin.

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This to the chagrin of Mando, who considers the Hutt Twins his mortal enemies. Finding Rotta, who turns out to be a fun character, proves to be surprisingly simple, especially since Mando and Grogu get all the information they need from a sympathetic street food vendor.

A character voiced by no other than legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who has always found it difficult to resist a bit of acting, be it a small arthouse movie or a big budget blockbuster.

It’s no Marvel movie, so I’m sure his conscience let him off the hook, and I’m sure he had fun with this small but surprisingly funny and endearing role.

After Mando and Grogu set out on their mission, I temporarily found the movie to be less enjoyable. That’s mainly due to some mediocre storytelling, in which every twist is telegraphed and makes the first half feel unnecessary episodic.

Still, the movie never outright collapses.

That’s mainly due to two things: the highly effective action scenes and an overload of creatures, some instantly forgettable but others quite formidable, like the underwater monster used by the Hutt Twins, that threatens the life of more than one prominent cast member.

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It’s almost like Lucas Film looked at the Jurassic World franchise, and thought: hey, maybe we can push the series into creature feature territory and produce movies that don’t have to make one billion all the time.

I did have some other qualms. The special effects are alright, but visually, I thought the movie looked a bit flat and dull, with the colors never really popping out, which I thought was a bit of a shame.

My other problem is with Ludwig Göransson‘s score. I know the guy has won three Oscars, this time out there is simply too much rousing electronic folk, and it just becomes overbearing, as if director Jon Favreau knew he had to paper over the weaker stuff.

In the second half Pedro Pascal gets to show his face for about ten minutes, before he can hide again behind his Mandalorian mask, so it’s still basically a voice role, with most of the physical labor done by two other actors.

Sigourney Weaver is also there as Mando’s taskmaster Colonel Ward, but I’m not sure how much she enjoyed acting with a masked actor (or before a green screen) as I thought I saw a rather dull look in her eyes.

Arguably the best or at least most meditative part of the movie happens around the ninety minutes mark when Mando is temporarily off screen, and Grogu is left to his own devices wandering around a dark and dangerous forest, in search of something that will help his ailing master.

It’s a Warner Bros. Lord of the Rings moment in a Star Wars movie, while the four little pit droids who accompany Grogu in the second part of the movie almost sound like the Minions from another successful Universal franchise.

All in all, it’s a mixed bag, but even though The Mandalorian and Grogu will probably be enjoyed most by fans of the tv show, it won’t be as controversial as either The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, in that it’s only concerned with being ‘just a Star Wars movie’.

And in that it absolutely succeeds.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is released this week.