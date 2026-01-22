Sophie Turner is excellent in new British crime series Steal, about an ordinary office worker who gets caught up in the heist of the century.

This six part show was created by Sotiris Nikias, who is better known for the successful crime novels he writes under his pseudonym Ray Celestin.

Zara (Turner) and Luke (Archie Madekwe) are mid-level employees of Lochmill Capital, a financial company that manages pension funds for ordinary workers.

One day, their building in the heart of London’s financial district, is raided by a bunch of heavily armored criminals, wearing face prosthetics that make them unrecognizable to camera surveillance.

The group, led by characters called London (Jonathan Slinger) and Sniper (Andrew Howard), are violent enough to make their demands crystal clear and rough up some of the office workers.

Eventually, a teary eyed Luke and a somewhat more effective Zara (even though she’s harboring both a hangover and a nose bleed) are forced to transfer 4 billion pounds to an offshore account.

After the gang has left, it doesn’t take long before Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Kovac (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) starts to suspect the obviously shaken twosome may actually have something to do with the whole affair.

Especially when financial detective Darren Roshida (Andrew Koji) starts saying things like if it were an inside job he would hire ‘trade processors like Luke and Zara.’

Before they can even begin to clear their name, the duo start feeling like they have a target on their back, with danger coming from all sides: not just from the robbers or the police, but also from the people behind it all.

Directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, Steal starts off very convincingly with a tight, fast-paced first episode.

After that, it becomes more of a character drama: Zara has a mother she can’t get along with, while Rhys has a gambling problem.

Ultimately, Steal is a story about money as the root of all evil, but it’s also about the things we are willing to do for it.

It takes place in the current world, where the rich get richer and the rest of us struggle to get by.

It’s an old story, but one that, as far as I’m concerned, bears repeating.

The supporting cast of this excellent looking series is mostly fine, but Steal works best as a star vehicle for Turner (who first shot to fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones), who gets to show off the versatility of her talent.

It really is her finest hour as an actress to date.

Based on the first couple of episodes, I was really taken in by what this series has to offer, so I would definitely continue the binge.

I give it four stars!