Can we ever really escape ourselves, is the question at the heart of Stiller, a worthwhile Swiss-German production based on the world famous novel from 1954 by Swiss author Max Frisch.

Directed by Stefan Haupt, from a screenplay by Alex Buresch and Haupt himself, it tells the story of one Anatol Ludwig Stiller, who is wanted for murder in the time after the Second World War.

At the start of the movie, Stiller is arrested in Zurich, Switzerland. But is it really him?

The accused, who claims he’s American and goes by the name of James Larkin White, (and is played by Albrecht Schuch), claims he is a victim of mistaken identity. But is he?

Everyone seems to think he is Stiller, once a promising sculptor, even his estranged wife Julika (Paula Beer), once a promising dancer.

But it’s been six years since they last laid eyes on one another, and people do change, especially if they really, really want to.

That doesn’t mean, conclusively, that White is Stiller, nor that he isn’t. And to be frank, the plot may be less important than you think, anyway.

Stiller (international title: I’m Not Stiller) is first and foremost a movie about identity, and even more important, about the desire to be someone else. But can we ever really escape ourselves?

It’s also a movie about art and the act of creation. About fiction, about acting, and in a sense also about reading and, yes, going to the movies, as these are all ways of escaping oneself.

It’s also about Switzerland, that most neutral of European countries, where according to the lead character everything is either ‘good’ or ‘bad’, and people put a lot of emphasis on ‘freedom’ without being ‘free’ themselves.

It is interesting stuff, to say the least, even if it doesn’t answer all the questions it puts forward. And what it says is often spelled out just a little too much.

Also, Stiller is not the most spectacular production. It’s rock solid, though.

The story is told through various different timelines, that each have their own color scheme, but it can never quite shake the feeling of being a literary adaptation.

That’s not a dealbreaker. The actors are quite good, and there are quite a few supporting characters and storylines to keep things interesting, so in all I’m happy enough to have seen it.

I give it 6 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Stiller had its premiere earlier this year at the Munich and Zurich Film Festivals, in Germany and Switzerland respectively. It arrives in German theaters on October 30, with an international roll-out to follow later.

THE ASSET (NETFLIX SERIES, 2025)

The Asset (or: Legenden) is a new crime series from Denmark, starring Clara Dessau (Baby Fever) as an undercover agent who infiltrates the mob by befriending the girlfriend of the local drug lord.

Created by Adam August (Bedrag) and Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm, it’s about a rookie agent, Tea Lind (the charismatic Dessau), with a complicated past.

With only some police school experience, Tea is tasked to pretend she’s a jeweler called Sara Linnemann, to pique the interest of a gangster’s girlfriend called Ashley, played by Maria Cordsen (Darkness: Those Who Kill), who dreamt of being a goldsmith when she was younger.

This in an attempt to gather information about the criminal dealings of her partner Miran Sharhani, played by Afshin Firouzi (Off The Record), who is known for importing heaps of cocaine into Scandinavia, but so far has been able to evade the Danish intelligence agency PET.

As Tea and Ashley strike up a budding friendship, Tea starts to have doubts about her mission as she sees how Ashley suffers under Miran’s controlling regime. The emotional bond that develops between the two women is one of the series’ strong points.

Tea really wants to put Miran, who can be quite terrifying behind bars, but most of all she wants to save Ashley (and her young daughter) from the life she is living.

Is that at all possible or will Tea, who is a former addict herself, run the risk of losing everything she has?

Apart from the three leads, there are supporting roles for Nicholas Bro (Adam’s Apples), as Tea’s handler Folke and Klaus Tange as his superior Jensen, who don’t always share the moral decency that Tea possesses.

On the other side there is Arian Kashef (Kastanjemanden) as Miran’s brother Bambi, one of the few people (next to Ashley) the gang leader trusts.

The cast is simply great, and while there is nothing particularly new under the sun here, directors Kasper Barfoed (Kastanjemanden) and Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm (Bedrag) serve up the mixture of crime, thriller and drama elements in such an enticing way this smooth running six-part series is hard to resist.

It’s been a while since Netflix released anything Nordic Noir-like, and even if this is more thriller drama than actual noir, I’m pretty sure fans of Scandinavian series will quickly lap this up.

I give it 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: The Asset / Legenden is now on Netflix.