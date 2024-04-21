Sting is a creepy little horror movie about a giant spider who wreaks havoc in a grimy NYC apartment building.

Written and directed by Kiah Roache-Turner, it tells the story of 12-year old Charlotte (Alyla Browne), who is going through a difficult period in her life.

Her mother Heather (Penelope Mitchell) and her stepfather Ethan (Ryan Corr) are busy wi…