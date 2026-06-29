Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

Supergirl was released over the weekend, to disappointing box office and middling reviews. I found it watchable enough, if only for lead actress Milly Alcock’s appealing star turn in the title role. And I suppose that if the Australian actress goes on to have a long and fruitful career, the movie will have served its purpose.

Directed by Alcock’s fellow countryman Craig Gillespie, Supergirl marks a distinct but rather uneven shift in direction for the second feature film of Chapter One in James Gunn’s new DC Universe, after the commercial success and critical acclaim of last year’s Superman.

Based on a screenplay by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl moves away from traditional superhero grandiosity.

Instead, the film delivers a mid-tier, space-traveling revenge story that heavily channels a classic western aesthetic.

Claudia Sarne’s grounded orchestral score and a feisty alternative soundtrack (with tunes from the likes of Wet Leg and Halsey) provide a decent backdrop.

However, the film frequently struggles to find a balance between its bleak narrative choices and the more expected tropes and beats of a big budget superhero movie.

As already indicated, the film’s greatest asset is its main star: Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) is nothing short of a revelation as Kara Zor-El.

Alcock effectively portrays her as a jaded, cynical but at the same time weirdly funny survivor, with the witty dialogue to match, rather than as a polished hero.

She is paired well with Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, a determined young alien girl out for justice after her family is killed by the ruthless space pirate Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Kara feels her pain, but tries to push it away, for fear it may overwhelm her, as she’s still grieving from the loss of her own parents.

However, when Krem infects Kara’s dog Krypto with a poison that will kill the lovable creature in three days unless he’s given an antidote (that only Krem and his men possess), it gives her a definite reason to get involved.

While the bond between Kara and Ruthye slowly but surely begins to grow - they do have to survive a couple of false starts - the film’s promising forward momentum is halted by repetitive dialogue about the cyclical nature of revenge.

Unfortunately, this makes the 108-minute runtime feel somewhat longer than necessary.

As the primary antagonist, Matthias Schoenaerts does what he can with Krem.

The character is written as a clear metaphor for toxic online personalities, like Andrew Tate, transforming the comic book thief into the head of an intergalactic trafficking ring.

However, the real-world social commentary is handled with not enough nuance, reducing a talented actor to a somewhat one-dimensional, cartoonish threat.

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On the other hand, Jason Momoa injects some much-needed energy into the proceedings as Lobo, the cigar-chomping bounty hunter.

Occasionally his presence feels like it belongs in a completely different, much lighter movie.

But Momoa’s chaotic charm and heavy-hitting action scenes offer a welcome break from the film’s sometimes predictable proceedings.

Case in point: after arguing at length against the futility of violence, the narrative takes a turn for the darker when the characters are faced with the consequence of showing mercy to a merciless enemy.

This leads Supergirl to a breaking point that basically shatters the film’s own philosophical lessons.

This in turn results in a pitch-black climax from which there is no coming back and which heavily contrasts Supergirl with the moral leanings of her cousin, Superman (David Corenswet, who has a cameo here).

While Superman basically wants to believe in the good of people, Supergirl simply sees the truth of who they really are. And that’s usually pretty bad!

It’s a contrast in character that deserves a better movie than this, but maybe that’s what the future will bring us, beginning with Supergirl’s supporting role in Man of Tomorrow (2027), in which Superman will team up with, of all people, Lex Luthor, to fight the even bigger threat called Brainiac.

The Verdict

Everything put together, Supergirl is a watchable, middle-of-the-road sci-fi adventure that benefits from some strong casting but suffers from a confused identity.

On the one hand, it wants to be a grim-dark character piece about trauma while on the other it also wants to be kid-friendly enough to count as a family oriented event movie.

And things being as they are, the end result is a rather average entry that ultimately fails to soar to the heights it was aiming for.

I give it 3 stars!

And for paid subscribers some extra info on Supergirl’s own Milly Alcock: