Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

I was today years old when I realized that acclaimed horror filmmaker Osgood ‘Oz’ Perkins is actually the son of Psycho legend Anthony Perkins. I guess you’re never too old to learn!

Perkins previously scared us with Longlegs (2024) and the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey (2025). His most recent movie, the psychological folk horror Keeper, is a bit of an odd duck, but I mostly enjoyed it.

Directed by Perkins from a screenplay by Nick Lepard, the film centers on Liz, played brilliantly by Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey).

She’s a complicated woman in her late thirties with a bit of a drinking habit and a messy romantic history.

For about a year now - a personal record, according to her best friend - she’s been dating Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland), a calm, charismatic doctor around her age.

Both carry emotional baggage from past relationships, but they seem genuinely invested in seeing if they can make things work for the long haul.

To mark the milestone, Malcolm takes Liz to an isolated retreat deep in the woods (cue the classic horror trope!).

The timber-and-glass house is gorgeous, but those massive floor-to-ceiling windows leave Liz feeling like she’s sitting in a high-end terrarium.

It overlooks a smaller cabin owned by Malcolm’s cousin, Darren (Birkett Turton), whom Malcolm casually dismisses as a superficial asshole.

That first night, just as Liz and Malcolm are settling in and getting cozy, Darren unexpectedly crashes the mood.

He arrives with Minka (Eden Weiss), a young model who seems completely out of it. Darren casually drops a line about how Liz is ‘a keeper’, and after the uninvited guests leave, the atmosphere shifts, leaving Liz noticeably on edge.

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Things escalate the next morning when Malcolm is abruptly called away for a hospital emergency. Left to her own devices, Liz gets a fright when Darren pops up again.

The film constantly messes with your head. Is Darren a genuine threat? Or is Malcolm hiding a wife and kids in the basement?

Flashbacks to Malcolm’s former girlfriends show how quickly they went from deliriously happy to terrified, keeping you second-guessing what’s real and what isn’t.

Add in a bizarre cake left behind by Malcolm’s housekeeper - which Minka claims ‘tastes like shit’, yet Liz can’t stop eating - and you have a genuinely unsettling mystery.

Underneath the creepy cabin setup, Keeper feels like a nightmare about being trapped in a relationship where your boundaries are slowly eroded.

Maslany superbly anchors the movie and handles the entire middle stretch almost completely solo, carrying the tension through facial acting and body language, with a sense of pure paranoia to boot.

Cinematographer Jeremy Cox uses tight, suffocating close-ups and reflection-heavy angles to make the modern retreat feel deeply isolating, while still making the movie look quite beautiful too.

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There aren’t really cheap jump scares here: Perkins builds the tension by letting us watch Liz slowly lose her grip on reality as the story shifts toward hallucinations and centuries old curses.

The second half does drag a bit, and also makes the mistake of an unnecessary exposition dump.

Those flaws probably could have used another script pass, but Keeper was rushed into production as an all-Canadian project while The Monkey was paused during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Even if it isn’t quite as tight as it could have been, that wasn’t a dealbreaker for me. As a scaredy-cat, I appreciated it more than most critics did during its theatrical run - even if that means I’m the odd duck here.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

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