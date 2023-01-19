That ‘90s Show is the logical successor to the perennially popular comedy series That ‘70s Show. But is it as good?

The old show catapulted actors like Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Ashton Kutcher to stardom.

That ‘90s Show might do the same for the new bunch of teen actors who star in it, as long as the ten episodes strike a chord with the …