The release of the mighty fine The Bad Guys 2 offers further proof that the summer of 2025 is turning into a perfectly acceptable one for mainstream movies.

Directed with flair and finesse by Pierre Perifel and JP Sans, from a script by Etan Cohen and Yoni Brenner, this animated sequel sees our titular (and reformed) bad guys come back for the proverbial ‘one last job’, at the behest of a rival gang known as The Bad Girls.

It’s not so much the story, which eventually sees our heroes go to space (instead of going to Europe, which is another often used Part 2 trope), but its dizzying execution, which makes the movie worth watching, with a combination 2D and 3D animation making it look as hand-drawn as possible, while at the same keeping the cartoon spirit of Looney Tunes (and Hanna-Barbera) alive in a time when a real Looney Tunes movie, The Day The Earth Blew Up, only grossed a little over 15 million dollars worldwide, on a 15 million dollar budget.

On the other hand, the first Bad Guys (an amiable enough animated movie) grossed 250 million dollars on a 90 million budget in 2022, which basically answers your question why there is such a thing as a follow-up in the first place.

No, I didn’t ask for it either, but now that it’s here, I’m pretty pleased by it. It brings back all the regular characters (and voices), introduces a fair amount of new ones (including one very bad Kitty Kat) and gives them all plenty to do in a movie that’s filled to the brim with either excitement or something closely resembling it.

It starts off with a throwback to ‘five years earlier’ when the bad guys were still bad, with an elaborate car heist in Caïro, Egypt.

It then moves back to the present, after the ‘bad guys turned good’ served their time - see the first movie for details - but now find it hard to turn their second chance into something approaching honest work.

So when Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Ms. Tarantula (Akwafina) are lured back into the game by The Bad Girls, it’s almost with a sigh of relief that they can return to something that, at least, they are very good at.

The Bad Girls are a unique entity by themselves, comprising of wild boar Pigtail (Maria Bakalova) and the raven(ous) Doom (Natasha Lyonne), and led by fierce snow leopard Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks), who will prove herself to be a formidable opponent to the Bad Guys’ wily leader Mr. Wolf, whose character is clearly modeled on George Clooney’s Danny Ocean.

Along the way there is also room for colorful side characters like the ‘mad’ Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), the feisty police chief Misty Luggins (Alex Borstein) and Mr. Wolf’s possible love interest, Governor Diane Foxington (Zazie Beetz), who in the criminal world is also known as Crimson Paw.

Add to that a tech mogul called Mr. Moon (Colin Jost), whose lavish wedding (think Jeff Bezos) becomes the target for the heist that will eventually send both bad guys and girls to space in a spectacular goldrush that soon becomes a visual delight.

Yes, The Bad Guys is a movie that gets both busy and noisy, and some of the jokes get lost in the rush to get to the next one, as the movie moves at a frenetic pace to keep the running time as close to 100 minutes as possible (including credits it clocks in at 104 minutes).

But it’s wildly entertaining more often than not and when the movie in the final act moves up to comic ‘gold status’ (and the stage is set for a possible third movie) you’ll be glad you came along for the ride.

I give it 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: The Bad Guys 2 is released this week in most of the world. It’s released later in August or September in countries like China, Italy Thailand, Germany, Greece and Australia.

Bonus review:

Every year Netflix releases a ton of Christmas movies, and I never watch any of them. But this year I changed my ways and watched the animated Christmas special The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday.

If you remember, The Bad Guys started out as a graphic novel series for children by Australian author Aaron Blabey, before DreamWorks turned the property into an animated feature film in 2022.

In this enjoyable family film notorious criminals Mr. Wolf (the pickpocket), Mr. Snake (the safe-cracker) Mr. Piranha (the muscle), Mr. Shark (the disguise expert) and Ms. Tarantula (a.k.a. ‘Webs’ the hacker), were finally caught after a long run of successful heists.

To avoid serious jail time, the anthropomorphic animal outlaws were forced to pull off their most unbelievable con and transform into model citizens.

This new adventure (25 min.), written by Blabey himself, directed by Bret Haaland and featuring a different, probably less expensive voice cast, is set before the events of the feature film. The story kicks off the day before Christmas. The Bad Guys are gearing up for their traditional Holiday Heistacular on Christmas morning, when they rob the city, while everyone is at home enjoying their Christmas presents.

But when Christmas is canceled, due to an unexpected twist of fate, the Bad Guys must do the impossible: reignite the city's holiday spirit by - as the gang’s leader Mr. Wolf (Michael Godere) explains - ‘doing some good so we can be bad.’

But in doing some good, The Bad Guys stumble upon so many complications (and do so much good) that they run the risk of ending up on Santa’s nice list. The irony being, of course, that deep down The Bad Guys are good guys. They just don’t want to be seen like that.

Even though it is not quite as visually impressive as the feature film, this Christmas special is a lot of fun. There is plenty of witty dialogue, augmented by some equally nice voice work. So in the spirit of the movie I would say that A Very Bad Holiday is very good for repeat viewing, especially on Christmas morning.

I give it 7 out of ten!