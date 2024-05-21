The Beast by French filmmaker Bertrand Bonello is a romantic sci-fi drama that spans three lifetimes.

It’s a 145 min. movie to lose yourself in, but along the way you may get lost, so some basic set-up first.

The story takes place in 2044, but goes back to 1910 and 2014. In 2044 the world has been benevolently taken over by AI, which has prevented the …