The Bikeriders is the one movie that got away from me this summer. But I finally caught up with it!
It’s odd I didn’t see it earlier, since I dearly wanted to ever it since it premiered at Venice last year.
Why? Well, first of all, it’s a movie by acclaimed filmmaker Jeff Nichols, who has made excellent features like Mud (2012) and Loving (2016).
Secondl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.