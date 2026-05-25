Executive produced by The Duffer Brothers, The Boroughs is a new supernatural science fiction series, starring Alfred Molina and Alfre Woodard, about a picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, shaken up by otherworldly events.

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The Boroughs blends alien SF with (dark) humor and (at times) heartbreaking drama. It also incorporates a lot of eighties influences, and not just from Steven Spielberg, but also from the likes of Joe Dante and even Ivan Reitman.

It’s like this: Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) is a retired aeronautical engineer / grieving widower from Chicago who more or less against his will moves into a retirement community known as The Boroughs (which is actually more like a town, just not in the legal sense).

In one of the first scenes Sam complains to his daughter Claire (Jena Malone), her husband Neil (Rafael Casal) and their two children that it was his late wife’s wish that they’d spend their Golden Years in New Mexico.

But now that she’s gone, he bitterly regrets ever signing a binding contract, and he will do everything he can to get out of The Boroughs as soon as possible.

On the first night, however, a grumpy, grumbling Sam receives a visit from Jack (Bill Pullman), a neighbor who suffers from bad health and can only sleep in a chair next to an oxygen machine.

Still, Jack is in excellent spirits and tries to sell Sam on life in The Boroughs, which has everything an elderly person could want, from a cinema and swimming pools to three award winning golf courses and, above all, a sharing and caring community.

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Sam remains unconvinced, but pretty soon strange(r) things start happening and the elderly band of brothers and sisters have to team up together to battle against… well, it’s much more fun to find out for yourself.

The cast of this eight-part series is absolutely stacked. Apart from Molina and Pullman, there is (deep breath) Alfre Woodard as retired journalist Judy Daniels, Clarke Peters as Judy’s dope smoking husband Art, Geena Davis as former music manager Renee, and Denis O’Hare as Wally Baker, a retired doctor who is suffering from Stage 4 prostrate cancer.

The community center itself is represented by Seth Numrich as The Boroughs’ rather young looking CEO Blaine Shaw, Alice Kriemelberg as his equally fine looking wife Anneliese.

Eric Edelstein plays the David Harbour-role as head of security Hank Williams (or Captain Rent-a-Slob as he is not so affectionately called) and Carlos Miranda is the far more attractive security guard Paz Navarro.

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All the actors seem to have a lot of fun with their roles, maybe because all their characters feel more lived in that you might expect, with the detailed backstories to prove it.

Sam, for his part, soon becomes aware that the people who occupied his house before him didn’t voluntarily leave the premises.

Edward (Ed Begley Jr) now happens to be in the community long term’s health facility, The Manor, apparently suffering from a rare neurological disease.

How else can you explain his deranged mutterings about ‘the owl is in the walls’ and ‘the key is in the light’.

If there are monsters on this show, they probably won’t be found under the bed!

And what exactly happened to his wife Grace (Dee Wallace)? And why, for that matter, does Sam’s dearly departed Lily (Jane Kaczmarek) keep reappearing, and not just in flashbacks?!

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Thematically, The Boroughs is not just about loss and grief, but also about time running out and doing what you want and/or need to do in the time you’ve got left on this earth, which is a concept that may actually appeal to people of all ages.

One nice touch, at least in the show’s early stages, is that young people in the series (the caretakers, security people, office employees) on the one hand all want to help the elderly, but then ironically never believe them when they report any unusual activity.

Which in turn leads them to wonder why the olds never want to accept any help. It does however provide Sam & co. with the opportunity to snoop around at their convenience and figure out what is going on.

At times the pacing of the show feels a bit too leisurely (insert your own joke here about the elderly), while visually, the bleached colors seem to represent the New Mexico surroundings pretty well, even if at times I did myself long for a somewhat more adventurous approach.

Still, The Boroughs is absolutely one of the better, most satisfying Netflix series in quite a while, and based on the first couple of episodes I would definitely give it a go.

I give it four stars!