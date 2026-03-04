‘I want so much, it’s terrifying,’ Jessie Buckley proclaims at one point in The Bride!, and in a skewed way she could be talking about herself, as the Irish actress is in a class of her own and the movie’s Most Valuable Player.

Technically a reimagining of the classic James Whale movie from 1935 and markedly different from most other Frankenstein movies, it makes sense that writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) has turned to the original author of Frankenstein (1818, but with a revised edition in 1831) for inspiration.

Lucky for her, Gyllenhaal found Mary Shelley willing to play a small role as herself - I’m kidding, as that part is also played by ‘woman of the hour’ Jessie Buckley (Hamnet, The Lost Daughter, Wicked Little Letters).

The first ten minutes of The Bride! are an absolute blast. It’s a sequence that takes place in a 1930’s bar in Chicago, which allows Jessie Buckley to go full tilt, and it’s quite a kick to see her cut loose.

Buckley plays Ida, a woman with a lot on her mind and the ‘bad mouth foul mouthed motormouth’ to go with it - throughout the movie she’s really good with all kind of synonyms.

The fact that Ida winds up dead, due to a fall down the stairs, is rather unfortunate, but of course it sets up the rest of the story - and she is bound to return anyway, in a ‘reinvigorated’ way, so to say.

Next up we meet the deadly pale Frank (Christian Bale), whose face is in stitches and who has come to the office of a doctor Euphronious (Annette Bening), because he is in need of a wife - and she is good in reinvigorating people.

After digging up a fresh corpse from an unmarked grave, Ida (for it is she) is almost rejected on the count of being too beautiful (she’s still really fresh) but of course wiser heads prevail and Ida is basically shocked back to life, albeit in undead form.

It’s quite the meet cute between two different kind of monsters and what follows is a kind of gothic romantic comedy, in which Frank and his bride to be get to know each other a little better. Buckley is great and dominates most of the scenes she’s in.

Which is saying something as Bale isn’t half bad himself. He makes Frank believable as some body who is looking for true love, even though he keeps his loved one - who is suffering from amnesia - totally in the dark regarding who she is and what her backstory is really like.

Still, their courtship works as the fun and games section of the movie, at least until a dramatic scene outside a nightclub leaves two (bad) men dead, and our friendly duo as star-crossed lovers on the run.

That super stylish first part has a Harley Quinn: Folie a Deux vibe to it (but a lot better than the second Joker movie), with Buckley doing a lot of the heavy lifting and Bale trying his best to keep up.

In the second half the movie turns into Bonnie & Clyde, still fun, but more derivative. It’s not a complete dealbreaker, though.

Peter Sarsgaard and Penelope Cruz have fun playing an odd detective duo, while Maggie’s brother Jake Gyllenhaal is there as (fictional) movie star Ronnie Reeves, whose body of work becomes important to the plot.

Truth be told, both visually and verbally The Bride! is, at the very least, a highly entertaining watch, with energetically shot and edited scenes matched by lots of witty dialogue, and a terrific score by Hildur Guðnadóttir to boot.

It may, in the end, not all that much more than that, but from a feminist point of view Gyllenhaal’s messaging is pretty clear: women who claim their space and want too much will always be seen, at least by some, as a danger to the patriarchy - and be dealt with accordingly.

You can even argue, that what was true in the 1930’s, is still true now, living as we do in a time when women’s rights are in danger of being taken away, as long as we are governed by conservative (white) men who think they can lord it over the other / better half of humanity.

I found the final part of the movie both a bit too messy and contrived to be completely convincing, and I’m not really sure we will be needing a sequel anytime soon - the hint is there, though - but I definitely enjoyed most of the movie.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: The Bride! is released this week.

Wicked Little Letters is a delightful little Brit-movie, starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley at their comedic best.

This period film, written by Jonny Sweet and directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You), is loosely based on a true story from the 1920’s, about the poison pen letters that upset the residents of a sleepy little town called Littlehampton on the coast of Sussex.

The recipient of said letters is one Edith Swan (Colman), who is accused of being a ‘foxy-ass piss country whore’ by an anonymous letter writer. And not just once, when the story begins Edith is on the receiving end for the 19th time! It’s a bit like Twitter, only via snail mail.

Devoutly religious and distinctly middle-class Edith suspects her lowly next door neighbor Rose Gooding (Buckley), because she is a single mother, walks around on bare feet and swears a fucking lot. Oh, and she is Irish too, which doesn’t really help either.

Soon Rose is both facing a court case for slander and very much in danger of losing custody of her daughter Nancy (Alisha Weir), with only Rose’s musician boyfriend Bill (Malachi Kirby) to look out for her if she goes to prison for any serious amount of time.

Fortunately for Rose, there is a brand new invention called a ‘Woman Police Officer’ on the force, one Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan), who thinks there might be more to this case than meets the eye - and the eyes of her idiot superiors too.

Still, the mystery aspect of this black comedy feels a little under nourished. Yes, there are a lot of (supporting) characters, who could be seen as possible suspects, but the real culprit is simply revealed halfway through the movie.

It doesn’t really matter. The real delight of this very funny and also visually appealing movie is seeing two of the worlds best actresses - who previously worked together on The Lost Daughter -having a go at each other, as the once friendly relationship between Edith and Rose goes from bad to much, much worse.

The script is full of hilarious one-liners, and even though swearing in itself doesn’t make a movie good (or bad), Wicked Little Letters certainly benefits from an almost absurd amount of profanity.

The paying audience I saw the movie with seemed to agree, as there was laughter all through the screening, always a sign that a comedy is hitting the right notes.

And it’s not just Colman and Buckley who get the chance to shine. Vasan is quite a scene stealer too, while there is a murderer’s row of character actors here as well, including Timothy Spall as Edith’s truly horrible father Edward and Joanna Scanlan as a hygienically challenged local woman who helps officer Moss solve the case.

Colman is great as per usual, while for the very impressive Buckley this is perhaps her best role since she broke through with Wild Rose, which garnered her a well deserved Oscar nomination.

Wicked Little Letters isn’t as stylistically radical as The Favorite, for which Colman won her Oscar, but as a period comedy it’s still radical enough to become a firm audience favorite.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Wicked Little Letters is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Google Play Films.