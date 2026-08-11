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Ralph Fiennes memorably anchors The Choral, a flawed but stirring musical drama that doubles as a powerful anti-war movie.

Alan Bennett and Nicholas Hytner have spent decades capturing British life through works like The Madness of King George (1994), The History Boys (2006) and The Lady in the Van (2015).

The Choral fits seamlessly into this lineage. Like The History Boys, it centers on young men on the brink of an uncertain future, using art as a refuge from harsh realities.

Marked by Bennett’s sharp class observations and dry Yorkshire humor, the film showcases two seasoned master craftsmen working from deep experience and with refined poise.



Set in 1916, World War I has drained the fictional Yorkshire mill town of Ramsden of its young men. To keep the local choral society alive, the committee hires a replacement choirmaster: Dr. Henry Guthrie, played by Ralph Fiennes with his usual commanding authority.

Guthrie is an outsider: an atheist, a closeted gay man grieving a partner lost in battle, and a former student of German music academies.

Conducting with exacting discipline, he clashes with the local establishment, particularly Alderman Bernard Duxbury (Roger Allam), a wealthy mill owner whose baritone pride outweighs his talent.

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Supported by council members played by Mark Addy and Alun Armstrong, Guthrie makes a bold move to fill his depleted choir: recruiting teenage boys months away from military conscription alongside wounded returned veterans.



Simon Russell Beale provides one of the film’s brightest comedic moments as Sir Edward Elgar. Arriving in Manchester to receive an honorary doctorate, Elgar inspects the choir’s rehearsal.

Upon discovering they reduced his grand orchestral score for The Dream of Gerontius to a Palm Court trio, he flies into a rage and revokes permission. Beale plays the moment with brilliant comedic timing, balancing grand arrogance with petty indignation.



But while the ensemble is large, the story finds its heart in the younger generation.

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Clyde, a returned soldier who lost an arm in combat, replaces Duxbury as lead tenor, while Mary is a devout Salvation Army volunteer. When they sing the leads in Gerontius, their duet transforms a simple town concert into a raw expression of grief.

There is also Bella (Emily Fairn), Clyde’s former sweetheart, who moved on to another lad, Ellis (Taylor Uttley), after her boyfriend went missing in action, and Robert Horner (Robert Emms), the choir’s pianist and a conscientious objector.

Juggling all those characters, and then some, the script occasionally feels overcrowded. Certain conflicts like xenophobia, anti-Catholic prejudice and homophobia, are resolved a bit too conveniently with a quick quip and a cup of tea, verging on cozy television drama.



Yet Bennett’s skill and Hytner’s deft direction ensures almost every character gets a meaningful beat. The strong performances keep the narrative grounded, preventing its sentimental tendencies from overwhelming the story.



At its core, The Choral is a passionate defense of the arts as an active resistance against the futility of war. Forced off Bach by anti-German sentiment, Guthrie pivots to Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius, reinterpreting the dying soul as a wounded soldier and the Angel as a field nurse.



The musical choices directly reinforce its theme. Hearing young boys sing about death as their voices break in rehearsal hits hard, knowing they are heading to the trenches.

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Replacing military pomp with a basic piano and string trio exposes the vulnerability beneath the notes, while gathering to sing complex harmony becomes the town’s quiet rebellion against the tragedy of war.

Slight spoiler, but the film ends on a haunting note. As the final performance of Gerontius fades, the young recruits board a train bound for the frontlines, while Robert is led off to prison for his principles.

Flawed but powerful, The Choral proves that art is not a luxury during war, nor peace for that matter, but a vital necessity in all circumstances.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The Choral is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Films, Netflix and Rakuten TV, in some cases depending on where you are in the world.