A sense of an ending permeates The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and as per usual starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

It’s a thoughtful, atmospheric, well acted movie, with a great look and sound design, that at times feels more like a psychological family drama than a horror film, even though genre fans ultimately get their fill.

Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Ansingh and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (based on a story by the latter and James Wan), Last Rites is a classic case of one final job for the husband and wife team of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Early on they are described as the original Ghostbusters, even though at the start of the movie it’s clear the famous duo have become the punchline to a joke they didn’t see coming.

‘I’ve seen the movie,’ Ed quips with a wry smile.

Cause no matter how seriously they take their work, the study of paranormal activity isn’t - at least not in the eyes of other - the serious business Ed (who has suffered his first heart attack and seems in danger of a second and possibly fatal one) would like it to be.

This final installment of ‘the Wilson and Farmiga era of the Conjuring franchise’ - I’m sure it will go on in some other ghostly shape or form - mostly takes place in 1986.

But at the beginning it goes right back to their first case, in 1964, which almost cost them the life of their baby daughter Judy.

Now, in the present, she is grown, and played by Mia Tomlinson, who easily becomes the movie’s most valuable player, in a performance that’s both grounded in reality and heightened in the sense that you can actually feel her terror coming to life.

Share

Judy has her mother’s sense of the supernatural but she doesn’t revel in it, like her mom, most of the time she is an actual scaredy cat, like most of the audience, and certainly like me.

Wilson and Farmiga stride through the movie in an almost regal way. Unless, of course, when they are called into action. They’ve done this before and probably could do it again and again. But I can also imagine they are ready to move on to other projects.

Then there is Ben Hardy, who plays fresh-faced Tony, an ex-cop who is in love with Judy and wants nothing more than to live happily ever after with her.

Tony is a good boy, almost like a doggie, in the way he craves to get Ed’s blessing, if only because he already got Lorraine’s at the first attempt. But Ed plays harder to get.

There is a great scene in which the two guys bond through playing a game of table tennis.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

In a way, this romantic subplot between Tony and Judy is (at least for me) the most important one in the movie, even if that may sound like blasphemy to the true horror aficionados.

But don’t worry: there is, indeed, a house that is haunted, a family that is terrorized and a final case that is so terrifying that… oh, I’ll let you find that out for yourselves.

Suffice to say, that the end circles back to the beginning and Judy is once again put in great danger, which is kinda sorta how it should be.

Cause even though it would be fair to say that all and sundry could lose their lives at any given moment, Judy is the beating heart of the movie.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: The Conjuring: Last Rites is released this week in most territories, with some others (like Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Spain) to follow in the coming weeks.

From the Archives:

Patrick Wilson makes his feature film debut as a director with the moody horror thriller Insidious: The Red Door.

As an actor Wilson has been so prominent with his lead role in that other horror franchise, The Conjuring, that it’s easy to forget that he also starred in the first two Insidious movie, which where then followed by two prequels, in which he didn’t.

Insidious: The Red Door sees the return of the original cast, with Wilson reprising his role as troubled father Josh Lambert and Rose Byrne as his ex-wife Renai Lambert, while Ty Simpkins returns as oldest son Dalton, who now goes to college.

The Red Door is meant both as a trilogy capper for the first two movies and as a conclusion for the franchise as a whole, even though it’s already announced that there will be a spin-off movie next with a new cast and focusing on other demons inhabiting the nether world known as the Further.

This movie focuses on the rocky relationship between Josh and Dalton, which has everything to do with events that happened in the first two movies.

After the burial of Josh’s mom in the opening scene, Renai makes the suggestion that Josh should drive Dalton to college, to strengthen their bond. Once there they get into one of their petty arguments, with Josh leaving in a huff.

Share

The upside is that Josh, who in recent years has been suffering from brain fog, agrees to seek psychological help, while always moody Dalton meets a lively and funny girl, Chris Winslow (Sinclair Daniel), who teaches him to have fun.

However, it’s only a matter of time before demons from the past, like the powerful Lipstick Face Demon, begin to quite literally reappear in their lives and the main characters get back sucked into the Further once again.

The way the demons take possession of Josh is clearly meant as a metaphor for domestic violence and I think the movie shows that this kind of abuse can happen in the best of families, handed over from one generation to the next, good intentions notwithstanding, at least in part due to faulty genetic make-up.

Writer Scott Teems, working from characters created by Leigh Whannell, does an admirable job of keeping things grounded in reality, while Wilson does an equally good job with his actors, and only really lets the horror take over in the final part of the movie.

For someone like me, who likes drama and thrillers, that slow burn approach worked just fine, and even though it’s no instant classic, it’s definitely an above average genre movie.

So yes, it will be interesting to see where the series, produced by original director James Wan, goes next.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Insidious: The Red Door is available to stream on platforms like HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Google Play Films.