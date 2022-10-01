The Empress (Netflix series, 2022)
The Empress is a good-looking series, a cross between Bridgerton and The Crown, in which the life story of the Austrian Empress Sisi is retold for the umpteenth time.
Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, originally from Bavaria, became an icon through the 1955 feature film Sissi, which turned lead actress Romy Schneider into a global star.
Thanks for reading A Ce…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.