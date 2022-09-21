The Enforcer (2022)
In (and as) The Enforcer Antonio Banderas plays one of the most used archetypes in crime thrillers: the worn-out hit man in search of redemption.
Banderas plays Cuda and drives around Miami in a Barracuda, hence his nickname. Cuda is divorced and has little or no contact with his daughter, who is almost sixteen. It makes him feel like a failure.
Thanks f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.