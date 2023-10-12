The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix series, 2023)
The Fall of the House of Usher is a pretty great horror series, which plays like a super scary version of Succession.
This reimagining of the work of Edgar Allen Poe represents some of the best work that lauded horror meister Mike Flanagan (The Midnight Club) has done so far for Netflix, and may end up being as successful as his earlier series The Haunti…
