Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

With the annual Dutch Film Festival arriving in late September, I’d like to talk to you about an exceptional feature film that has been selected for the Golden Calf Competition.

Donkey Days, the second feature by Dutch writer-director Rosanne Pel, is a beautifully uncompromising, razor-sharp drama that plays out like a fever dream.

At its core, this Dutch-German co-production is a vicious, darkly comic battle royale between two sisters vying for the fading affection of their aging mother.

Starring the formidable Susanne Wolff (Sisi & Ich) as the tightly wound Charlotte and stellar debutant Jil Krammer as Anna, the sisters share a love-hate relationship that redefines the word ‘toxic.’

Pel leans heavily into the inherent, messy comedy of familial warfare.

The sisters’ interactions trigger a volley of emotional fireworks - and catastrophic passive-aggression - that makes for a deeply compelling, frequently hilarious psychological drama.

Pel, who made her feature debut with the TIFF-selected Light as Feathers (2017), takes a volatile visual approach, dominated by the restless handheld camera of ace cinematographer Aafke Beernink.

In a magical move of surrealist satire, Pel keeps the audience delightfully disoriented by replacing the aging mother, Ines (veteran actress Hildegard Schmall), in certain scenes with a younger, radiant version of herself, played by Carla Juri.

The film pulls no punches in exploring control, bodily autonomy, and the fraught relationships the women have with food and their own identities.

While it tackles serious themes, there is a distinct, queer sensibility in its subversion of traditional domestic roles.

The intense, almost claustrophobic intimacy between the women, paired with an underlying defiance of heteronormative family structures, gives the film a sharp, contemporary resonance.

At times Donkey Days feels like a hyperkinetic clash between the pitch-black discomfort of Ulrich Seidl and the psychological dramas of Michael Haneke.

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Then there is the title Donkey Days, the mother’s love for a donkey and a bizarre subplot involving an urn filled with mysterious ashes.

It’s a setup that injects a streak of deadpan, absurdist humor into an otherwise bruising narrative.

This is high-stakes filmmaking from a serious visionary who deserves far more mainstream attention than she has received so far.

Expertly crafted and mostly German spoken, there is a raw energy, a comedic undertone to the chaos, and an emotional honesty that makes Donkey Days entirely Pel’s own.

Note: I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: The film celebrated its world premiere last year in competition at Locarno and was also selected for the New Directors/New Films Festival presented by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and Film at Lincoln Center, in New York City.

This May, Donkey Days received a theatrical release in The Netherlands, followed by a German release in June.

In The Netherlands it now available to stream on platforms like Pathé Thuis and Picl. And following its run on the festival circuit, I’m sure the movie will at some point become available to stream on international platforms.