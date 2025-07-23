The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a triumph against the odds: a relatively lighthearted superhero movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, while delivering the goods in a visually spectacular way.

Set in a retro-futuristic version of New York in the 1960’s, it follows Marvel’s First Family (and their robot H.E.R.B.I.E.) as they try to balance the personal with the (inter)planetary.

We have Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), who are expecting their first baby.

This much to the delight of their roomies: Sue’s brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Reed’s best friend Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who look forward to becoming first uncles.

Especially Johnny thinks that Sue will easily become world’s best mum, while poor Reed will be way out of his fatherly depth.

Johnny may be right (or not), but soon bigger problems arise, when the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) lands on Times Square to announce that her boss, the planet devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) has set his sights on earth as his next meal.

Okay, the (superhero) story is the (superhero) story, but at least it’s both serviceable and appropriately ridiculous, while the rest is a wholesome lot of fun, even if putting a toddler in harm’s way might be considered bad parenting.

But then again: why the hell not? The Fantastic Four are supposed to be ‘the protectors of this world’ and who knows? At some point in the future they might become The Fantastic Five.

Share

Stop me if I’m getting ahead of myself, but there is a lot to like here. The actors are good, the sixties inspired costumes and production design are amazing, the writing is witty (most of the time), the special effects are fine and the camera work makes the movie look both great and IMAX worthy.

It’s very family oriented, so yeah it’s definitely a Disney movie, but Kirby especially sells the (family) drama for all its worth and that’s not something you see in a Marvel movie everyday.

Also, at times, and especially early on, it feels like a sitcom, but a good one, so in a lot of ways it makes sense that it was directed by Matt Shakman, who also directed Marvel’s sitcommy Wandavision series.

Shakman, a tv-veteran who once directed the quirky indie movie Cut Bank (2014), deserves credit for getting the tone just right, something which was always a problem for the previous Fantastic Four movies. (The story/screenplay is credited to at least five writers, which makes that feat even more impressive).

Add to all that a refreshing lack of pretension, and it’s clear we have an unexpected but more than welcome winner here.

I give it four stars!

Note: The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters worldwide.

Bonus review: This was one of the first movies I reviewed when I started doing this three years ago. I was pretty critical when I reviewed, but with hindsight, it was better than quite a few Marvel movies that came after, though with Thunderbolts and now The Fantastic Four: First Steps they may have turned the corner. Hope you enjoy!

I didn't grow up with comic books, but in recent years I've seen pretty much all the Marvel superhero movies, so it makes sense that Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness was also required viewing.

Most Marvel movies provide good enough Three Star entertainment, and sometimes more than that. I love Guardians of the Galaxy by James Gunn and Thor: Ragnarok by Taika Waititi, where the directors manage to put their own stamp on the movie despite having to fit the Marvel straitjacket.

The fact that Sam Raimi would direct this second Doctor Strange film made me very curious beforehand. Raimi is a real auteur, but the director of the legendary Spider-man trilogy only came on board after the director of the first Strange film, Scott Derrickson, dropped out due to creative differences. An excellent opportunity for Raimi to deliver a billion dollar blockbuster after a few lean years, but also a kind of commissioned film, not a project in which he was involved from the start.

You can see that struggle in the finished film. In the first half I had the idea that Raimi was dutifully ticking off all boxes on the Marvel shopping list: spectacular street fight against one-eyed monster, some badly lit interior scènes, and as always go heavy on blue and orange colours. And don’t forget a few very stale plot twists (cup of tea, anyone?).

In the second half Raimi seizes the opportunity to release his horror sensibilities, including Benedict Cumberbatch as you have probably never seen him before.

But if you compare this to his Spider-man trilogy, it's as if his heart isn't really in it. Even Cumberbatch feels surprisingly restrained most of the time and never really cuts loose as Doctor Strange, espically not when you compare it to his flashy supporting role in No Way Home.

This time around, the MVP of the film is without a doubt Elizabeth Olsen as his fiery antagonist Wanda Maximoff, who happens to be both mother and monster and pulls off those roles with great aplomb.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

The spectacle scenes are decent enough and the idea of ​​a Multiverse is interesting in itself, but thematically it all feels a little underdeveloped. The biggest idea seems to be: if you are not very succesfull in this Universe, can you accept that maybe you are a superstar in other parts of the multiverse and be happy for your other selves?

Overall, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness offers enough thrills to count as solid entertainment, but it is also more one-dimensional than you might expect considering Raimi's resume.

I give it 3 stars.

Note: The movie is available to stream on Disney+.