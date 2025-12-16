The Housemaid is a fun and twisty thriller about two beautiful and/but complicated women, played by Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, who seem very much at odds with each other to the point where all they want to do is kill.

It’s one of those movies that basically screams: the less you know about me before going in, the better.

But that may be hard since The Housemaid is based on the international bestseller of the same name (from 2022) by American writer Freida McFadden.

Adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine and directed by the ever dependable Paul Feig (The Heat, A Simple Favor), The Housemaid introduces us to Millie (Sweeney), a young woman with a troubled past.

Millie can’t really get or hold down a job due to her criminal record, so she jumps at the chance to become the live-in housemaid for a wealthy family, who live in a luxurious estate on Long Island.

Nina (Seyfried) lives there with her husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar, excellent) and their daughter Cecilia (the very talented Indiana Elle).

Sneakily creeping up behind her, Nina tells Millie she wants her new housemaid to feel safe.

However, it soon becomes clear that Nina has a troubled past of her own. One giveaway is that Nina seems prone to hysterics. Another is that Millie’s attic room locks from the outside.

What follows is not a game of cat and mouse, no this is cat vs cat in the ultimate catfight, giving new meaning to the phrase ‘with girl bosses like that who needs enemies?’

Fortunately, though, there is much, much more to the situation than meets the eye: at first Andrew seems caught uncomfortably in the middle between the two leading ladies, but as usual first appearances may ultimately be quite deceiving.

The Housemaid plays (to me) like a Hitchcock-like mix of Single White Female (1992), It Ends With Us (2024) and, yes, A Simple Favor (2018), which seems the spiritual stepsister to this new movie. Towards the end there also seems to be a reference (‘bad things happen to good people’) to Harold Becker and Aaron Sorkin’s underrated thriller Malice (1993).

Share

One of the themes, at least in the early stages of the movie, would seem to be the stress women feel keeping up appearances and the competition they face trying to look/stay young and beautiful. Even if it’s just in the eyes of someone like Andrew, who as the CEO of a big tech company is a guaranteed moneymaker with a lot of influence in the local community.

It’s probably no coincidence that Seyfried and Sweeney look kinda similar in this movie, with the latter obviously the younger model that may at one point replace the older version.

But whose fault is that exactly and how will that initial set-up play out? Cause The Housemaid is also about (deep breath) psychological manipulation, gaslighting, class differences, elite privileges, power dynamics, domestic abuse, and ultimately, about overcoming the patriarchy and achieving empowerment.

All that is delivered with an at times rousing and crowd pleasing mixture of shock and awe twists, with great art direction and production design, superb cinematography and a fittingly moody score, culminating in a violent finale.

And with some fantastic acting by the leading ladies. Hitchcock would be proud.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

Still, it must be said that the movie does have a serious narrative flaw. After a great first half, Feig introduces a flashback sequence that seems to go on and on, even when we’ve really gotten the point (and then some).

It’s not a dealbreaker, but at 132 minutes, the editing could have been sharper, even if that perhaps would have meant taking some liberties with the book it is based on.

Still, Seyfried and Sweeney keep it all together, and like A Simple Favor, there is the definite possibility of a sequel, if this first movie is successful enough in theaters.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The Housemaid is released around the world in the coming weeks. It is released in the United States on December 19 and hits Dutch theaters on Christmas Day.