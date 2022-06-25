The Hurried Man (1977)
Picking up the pace
Throughout his illustrious career, and certainly during his heyday in the 1970s, Alain Delon often seemed like a man in a hurry. Not only because of all the acting he did, but also because of the many other things that his business empire was involved in. Perhaps that is why he was attracted to Paul Morand's novel L’Homme Presse (1941).
The book was ada…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.