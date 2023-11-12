The Kill Room (2023)
The Kill Room is an American crime comedy, that works just fine as a star vehicle for Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.
Written by Jonathan Jacobson and directed by Nicol Paone, it tries to sell us on the idea that the art world and the criminal underbelly have more in common than you might think.
The Kill Room tells the story of struggling gallery owner…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.