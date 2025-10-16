Jason Clarke and Hayley Bennett star in The Last Frontier, a new action drama series about a plane full of federal prisoners that comes crashing down near a quiet town in Alaska.

Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) plays U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, who is in charge of the investigation following the crash in the vicinity of Fairbanks (which is actually the second biggest town in Alaska with a population of over 31.000 souls).

Hayley Bennett (Swallow) is Sidney Scofield, a CIA-operative who has fallen from grace, but who is now called back into action because the most important inmate is one of her assets gone rogue.

This mysterious character, Havlock (Dominic Cooper), is trained to kill and survive under extreme circumstances. So the unlikely duo of Frank and Sidney - who regularly don’t see eye to eye - have their work cut out for them. And that’s also because there are still a lot of the other criminals on the loose.

Scofield has an alcohol problem - her water bottle is at least partly filled with something colorless like vodka - while Remnick is a loving husband and father, although his family is still recovering from an unspecified trauma, that will undoubtedly be revealed at some point in this ten-part series.

Pretty soon Frank’s wife Sarah (Simone Kessell) is kidnapped by Havlock, while his son Luke (Tait Blum) decides to skip school with his girlfriend Kira (Kya Rose) at exactly the wrong time, to spend some quality time together in a cabin in the woods.

It’s a neat enough set-up for a nineties styled series - the opening sequence is straight out of Con Air - and it would seem that the money is absolutely on the screen, while the wintry surroundings adds its own survivalist mood to the show.

The Last Frontier was created by Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D’Ovidio, while the hour-long pilot episode was directed by Sam Hargrave (Extraction).

Based on this highly entertaining opening salvo, I would say that this series is basically begging the viewer not to be taken too seriously and just go along for the ride.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The Last Frontier is on Apple TV+, but the first episode also streams for free on Prime Video, which is how I watched it.