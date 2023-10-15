The Lost City (Sandra Bullock, 2022)
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum share both star power and chemistry in The Lost City, an engaging romantic comedy drama that just popped up on Netflix in Europe.
A lot has been said about the Death of the Movie Star, with marquee characters like Spider-Man or even Barbie replacing big name actors as the main draw for successful movies.
Of course, there…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.