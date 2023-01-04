The Lying Life of Adults (Netflix series, 2023)
The Lying Life of Adults is the mostly satisfying adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel La Vita Bugiarda Degli Adulti.
After the worldwide success of the My Brilliant Friend series it is understandable that Netflix would like to be part of the Elena Ferrante business.
The streamer already turned The Lost Daughter into a feature film, which gave Olivia Col…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.