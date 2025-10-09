The Mastermind by Kelly Reichardt is a superb father-son movie in which the son is present in every scene, but the presence of the father is felt throughout the film.

It is also a very funny art heist movie, that is probably - in all its clumsiness - unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

It’s an intriguing character study of a not very lovable loser - another excellent role by Josh O’Connor (Challengers, La Chimera) - while also being an atmospheric mood piece, that looks and breathes autumn in every frame.

Writer and director Kelly Reichardt is an American treasure who has made some of my favorite movies - I’ll just mention Old Joy (2006), Night Moves (2013), Certain Women (2016) and First Cow (2019), but you may have your own - and now I can add this one to the list.

What these movies have in common is that in their apparent modesty, they all are highly original.

The set-up of The Mastermind and the jazzy soundtrack initially make it feel like a vintage Woody Allen movie, but the comparison soon fades: there is something calm and collected about the way Reichardt tells a story that has little to do with the neurotic Newyorker.

Reichardt’s directing of actors has always been impeccable, while her visual style is on the one hand minimalist and observational in nature, but also feels accessible and authentic.

The ironically titled The Mastermind takes place in 1970 and is set in the sleepy town of Framingham, which didn’t have an art museum at the time (even though it does now).

In this fictional museum a jobless carpenter called James Blaine ‘J.B.’ Mooney (O’Connor) has set his sights on a number of paintings by early American modernist Arthur Dove - one of Reichardt’s own favorite painters.

In the days before surveillance cameras it wasn’t all that difficult to steal expensive paintings from a museum and the heist in the movie even takes place during opening hours.

But in this movie it’s the aftermath that counts. Mooney and his gang of small time crooks leave so many clues that it doesn’t take long before the plot begins to unravel and JB is forced to live life as a criminal on the run.

I was going to say ‘and that’s when things get really interesting’, but as a matter of fact, The Mastermind is intriguing from the very first scene, when J.B. visits the museum together with his wife Terri (Alana Haim, good in a relatively small role) and their two sons.

For J.B. it’s a reconnaissance mission, he is looking for the easiest way to steal the paintings, but you also get the feeling he’s been stealing bits and pieces for some time.

When he puts a small artifact in Terri’s bag that shouldn’t be there we realize he is a bit of a selfish bastard, who’s doesn’t want to risk getting caught and who (probably) doesn’t want to face the consequence of his actions.

White male privilege to the max, I guess. But J.B. is such a sad sack that for quite some time you can feel at least a little sympathy for the schmuck.

J.B. and Terri look like they have grown apart, and then we meet his father Bill, played by Bill Camp, who is a figure of prominence in Framingham and clearly expected more, much more from his only son.

I grew up in the 1970’s myself and I’ve known people like that: stern and strict, completely convinced of their own moral convictions, and safe in their (upper) middle class comforts.

Not particularly mean or cruel - the older Mooney probably bailed his son out a couple of times when he got into trouble - but forever disappointed and therefore more than a little condescending.

When dad’s profession is revealed halfway through the movie I just had to laugh, cause it makes perfect sense, and you can feel the rage that’s been building up inside J.B. He’s really gonna show him this time!

But of course it’s not to be. When J.B. is in hiding, his friend Fred (John Magaro) actually pays him a backhanded compliment, when he tells him something like: I’m impressed, you always used to fail small time, but at least now you’ve failed in a spectacular way.

Which, in a way, sums up the movie perfectly.

J.B. just isn’t very good at life, and that makes this tragically comic film all the more universal. Like Inside Llewyn Davis it’s a movie about someone who can’t seem to do what’s right for him, not even when he is offered the opportunity to go to Canada, to a community for feminists and draft dodgers (the Vietnam war crops up more than once in the form of radio and tv clips).

‘It’s not really my style,’ he says, while we for the life of us could only hope that it was.

Out of the ordinary, Kelly Reichardt has once again fashioned something extraordinary.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: The Mastermind premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Since then it has played the festival circuit while also being released in theaters around the world. It is released in the United States on October 17 and in the UK, Ireland and Canada on October 24. The movie has its Dutch premiere on October 11 at the Leiden Film Festival, before going wide on October 23.

From the Archive I pulled this review because it fits in terms of Autumn atmosphere, while both Reichardt and Ozon share an admiration for the great French crime writer Georges Simenon.

When Fall is Coming is the new movie by François Ozon. It picked up a couple of prizes at the San Sebastián Film Festival.

Co-written by Ozon and Philippe Piazzo,

Quand vient l’automne tells a deceptively simple story, which is one of the reasons it’s so damn good.

It is a subtle detective story, understated even, until it hits you in the face that it’s also an existential drama in the vein of the great French writer Simenon.

It’s about a couple of charming old women, who may not be as innocent as they may appear to be. And it’s about some members of a younger generation, who are in their own way struggling with the complexities of life.

Michelle (Hélène Vincent) is living a quiet life in a small village in Burgundy. By day she is out picking mushrooms with her best friend Marie Claude (Josiane Balasko). At night she prepares a solitary meal, but she is not unhappy as she is looking forward to a holiday visit from her daughter Valerie (Ludivine Sagnier) and especially her grandson Lucas (Garlan Erlos).

However, the visit doesn’t really go as planned and Valerie leaves after a medical emergency, taking her son with her and basically telling her mother not to contact them again.

The second storyline concerns Marie Claude’s son Vincent (Pierre Lottin), who is in jail when the movie starts, but who is released soon after. Michelle dotes on him as the son she doesn’t have and puts him to work in her garden, because she likes having him near, and maybe also as a way to keep him out of trouble.

Vincent notes that Michelle is depressed about not being able to see her grandson so he takes it upon himself to go to Paris, visit Valerie and sort things out.

I’ll let you find out the rest of the story for yourself, as this really is a must see movie. Suffice to say things first take a turn for the worst, before playing out in an almost carefree fashion, which seems to fit in with Ozon’s world view in which naughty but nice characters can often get away with… well, almost everything.

Even though it’s tonally completely different from his previous movie, the comedy Mon Crime, it shares the initial premise of ‘two women against the world’. Eventually, though, When Fall is Coming, spins off in another direction, involving another semi-regular Ozon-theme: that feeling guilty is an unnecessary hindrance to being happy.

Ozon hardly ever judges his characters and often allows them to live immoral lives. So don’t be surprised if some (potential) crimes remain unresolved, and not all guilty parties get the punishment may (or may not) deserve.

If that sounds oblique, well, that’s fine. It’s possible that the major incidents that happen during the movie are a) unintentional or b) intentional or c) a mixture of both.

Minor spoiler: the movie starts out with two unhappy families, goes through some changes in the line-up and more or less ends as one unified whole.

(I may be giving away too much, but you have to see it play out to really understand what I’m hinting at.)

Ozon directs it all with the quiet assurance of an experienced filmmaker, who draws superb performances from his actors, quite a few of whom he has worked with before.

Ozon reunites with Ludivine Sagnier for the first time since Swimming Pool (2003), while Vincent and Balasko played supporting roles in By The Grace of God (2018) and Malik Zidi (who appears as Valerie’s estranged husband) played together with Sagnier in Gouttes d’eau sur pierres brûlantes (2000).

Visually, When Fall is Coming appears to lack the exuberant flourishes that sometimes dominate Ozon’s more extravagant works, but here it may have overshadowed the layerings of the story and gradually the subtle placing of the camera begins to work in its advantage.

So what starts off as a potentially harmless piece of 60+ cinema, turns out to be a vital addition to Ozon’s justly celebrated oeuvre.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: When Fall is Coming had it’s world premiere in Spain, at the festival in San Sebastián, where it won awards for best screenplay and the supporting performance by Pierre Lottin. The movie is now available to stream through various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Films and Apple TV.