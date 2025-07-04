A Celebration of Cinema

4h

Lanthimos will be on my radar forever. As for the remake, the director of the original has only made two other movies in 23 years. I've seen them and '1987: When the Day Comes' is recommended.

'Heads of State' is dumb comedy but it's funnier than it initially looked. I partly give credit to the crazy idea of the US president and Brit prime minister being buddy cop action heroes whilst being horrified that it's a propaganda movie about their countries being the good guys saving holy NATO from a version of the Republicans. It's rare to see what feels like a funded movie using comedy instead of free military equipment e.g. 'Top Gun'.

I give 'The Monkey' a 7/10, and it worked well as a 'double-billing' with the quirkier and smaller budgeted 'Dead Mail' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KI3VcLtfusc.

