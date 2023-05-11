The Mother (Jennifer Lopez, Netflix, 2023)
The Mother is a high-octane action-thriller in which Jennifer Lopez plays an ex-military assassin who comes out of hiding in Alaska to protect the daughter she has only known from a distance.
The movie is directed by Niki Caro, who is known for her Oscar-nominated arthouse gem Whale Rider (2002), the Jessica Chastain-starrer The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.