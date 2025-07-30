Framed as an LA noir, the new Naked Gun movie unexpectedly joins a proud tradition that includes classic movies like (deep breath): The Big Sleep, Chinatown, The Long Goodbye, Inherent Vice, Under The Silver Lake, LA Confidential, and, eh, True Detective S2.

I’m only kidding! The Naked Gun (2025) isn’t a four or five star thriller drama, but a likable, three star comedy, that manages to breathe just enough new life into a franchise that, like I Know What You Did Last Summer, didn’t really need to be resuscitated.

But it’s fun while it lasts, and that’s okay too.

At least some of the credit must go to Liam Neeson, who as the son of the old Frank Drebin, brings a totally different, more grounded energy to the role than the far zanier Leslie Nielsen, who passed away in 2010.

Neeson gets able support from Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), who plays the femme fatale to Neeson’s Marlowe, a role he actually played in Neil Jordan’s slightly underrated Marlowe (2022).

Frank Debrin Jr. has to investigate a case concerning the death of Simon Davenport (Jason MacDonald), who drove his car of a cliff. As Simon’s sister, Beth Davenport (Anderson) is convinced that Frank should treat it as a murder case.

Simon was connected to a wealthy Musk-like entrepreneur, who has invented a device to set the people up against each other, so that the elites will become even more powerful.

Even though a Naked Gun movie will always be silly jokes first and everything else later, it’s interesting to note that when it comes to politics this new version clearly wants to be on the right side of history, just like the recent Superman movie.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, from a script he wrote with Dan Gregor and Don Mand, The Naked Gun hasn’t gone completely woke, but it won’t offend anyone either.

That makes it all a little tame, but then again Neeson and Anderson give it a lot of heart, and if this movie is successful enough, I hope the producers bring them both back for the sequel.

Note: The Naked Gun is released this week in most territories, with countries like France, Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Japan to follow in the coming weeks.

Bonus review (from the Archive):

Marlowe (Neil Jordan, 2022)

Neil Jordan’s Marlowe, starring Liam Neeson as the titular hero, is a loving tribute to the film noir character, first made famous by the books of Raymond Chandler.

The movie is based on the book The Black-Eyed Blonde (2014) by John Banville, who was asked by the Chandler estate to write five new Marlowe-novels.

Jordan and writer William Monahan (The Departed) obviously cut some of the material, but kept enough to suggest the look and feel of a real Marlowe-movie.

Marlowe (the movie) picks up in late 1930’s Los Angeles after the events of The Long Goodbye. Marlowe (the man) is down on his luck, but that may change when he is hired by wealthy and attractive blonde Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger) to find an ex-lover who has mysteriously disappeared.

As anyone will know who has ever seen a classic Marlowe-movie like The Big Sleep (1946) by Howard Hawks, this means the start of a labyrinthine search through the seedy underbelly of California.

It must be said however, that this time round the story is surprisingly easy to follow, especially when towards the end the movie starts to circle back to the beginning.

Along the way we meet a fair number of shady characters as well as some damsels in various states of distress.

It’s true that this movie doesn’t try to reinvent the film noir genre. Jordan and Neeson play this one by the book, but the cast is so fine - it includes Jessica Lange, Colm Meaney, Danny Huston and Allen Cumming - that it is still fun to watch the mystery unfold in three star fashion.

Note: Marlowe is available to stream on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Films and Apple TV.