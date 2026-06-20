Directed by Steven Soderbergh, No Sudden Move is an attractive neo noir, starring Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro as two small time crooks looking to make their big score.

It was made at the time that Soderbergh, one of America’s finest filmmakers, had temporarily stopped working for the major studios, and made a handful of features for streamers like HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

This move gave him both the creative control and the budgets he required, without the added stress of heavy marketing costs usually needed to deliver theatrical hits.

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Not all those titles reached a major audience, one of the reasons that a movie like No Sudden Move, which is right up my alley, passed me by.

Soderbergh didn’t just direct No Sudden Move, he also shot and edited the film, using his favorite pseudonyms Peter Andrews and Mary Ann Bernard, respectively.

Working from a screenplay by Ed Solomon, it’s a crime thriller that fits right in with other highly regarded Soderbergh movies like Out Of Sight (1998), The Limey (1999) and Logan Lucky (2017).

No Sudden Move boasts as stellar cast of actors, a great script full of noir dialogue and a vintage production design and ditto costuming which makes 1954 Detroit come to life in a completely believable manner.

Don Cheadle plays Curt Goynes, who has just been released from jail and is looking for a job to earn the 5000 dollars he needs to get out and move to Kansas City.

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He is introduced to superficially charming but openly racist Ronald Russo (Del Toro) and the somewhat younger Charley (Kieran Culkin), who presents himself as an ambitious loudmouth.

Together they are hired by local crime middleman Doug Jones (Brendan Fraser), for one of those ‘can’t go wrong’ jobs.

All they have to do is ‘babysit’ the family of Matt Wertz (David Harbour), while this mid-level employee of a major car manufacturer is forced at gunpoint by Charlie to go into the office and retrieve a mysterious document from the safe of his boss, which is apparently worth a lot of money.

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You don’t have to be a genius to know that everything will not go as planned, and that the twists and turns that follow will, if done right, will put you on the edge of your seat, as allegiances can shift in the blink of an eye and betrayal is an everyday occurrence.

Jon Hamm shows up as the city last honest cop, Ray Liotta and Bill Duke bring the menace as two competing crime bosses, while Matt Damon has an extended cameo as a high ranking executive from the automobile industry, who proves to be central to it all.

Refreshingly, in a dad movie about the kind of tough guys we have always loved seeing on screen, the women turn out just to be as wily and/or steadfast.

Amy Seimetz is wonderful as the wife of Matt, and mother of two, who keeps her family together in a stressful situation, while Frankie Shaw is feisty and decisive and Matt’s secretary and mistress, and Julia Fox is particularly strong and effective as Vanessa, the wife of Frank Capelli, but playing the field as Ronald’s mistress.

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No Sudden Move is perhaps at its weakest when its creators try just a little too hard to cram in some deeper layer about the evils of big money (and I guess 1950’s big tech).

They’re not wrong, of course, but it strains the narrative, which is both complicated enough and totally worth it on its own dime.

It’s not a dealbreaker, though, as No Sudden Move is so nimble and fleet of foot that we would be lucky to get one of these from Soderbergh every time he steps behind the camera.

I give it four stars!

Note: No Sudden Move is on HBO Max.

As a bonus for my paid subscribers I’ve added some other recommended movies: