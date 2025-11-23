A committed performance by Ella Balinska gives heart to The Occupant, an ambitious sci-fi survival drama, that also aims to be a heartfelt family drama.

Directed by Hugo Keijzer, from a script he wrote with Philip Michael Howe, Roelof Jan Minneboo and Xiao Tang, the story goes like this: Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels, 2019) plays Abby, a geologist fro…