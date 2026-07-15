A Celebration of Cinema

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Василий Товстоногов's avatar
Василий Товстоногов
2h

Excellent! Thank you for the review! I thought that I'm going to ignore the naysayers and see for myself. Your take on The Odyssey proves exactly that. Don't rush your opinion if you haven't seen the film yet. Thanks again for a very interesting, engaging and easy to read review. Cheers!

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1 reply by Oene Kummer
Jim Fields's avatar
Jim Fields
3m

Thank you for this thoughtful and balanced review! Although I'm not a big fan of Nolan's movies, your review has gotten me more excited for the movie and now I'm looking forward to seeing it over the weekend.

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