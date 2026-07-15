Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

The Odyssey by writer-director Christopher Nolan runs for 173 minutes, so I’ve decided to keep this review as brief as possible.

Good movie. A bit long. Four stars!

Bye now.

Okay, for those who want more, I will elaborate. Based on Homer’s epic and adapted by Nolan himself, The Odyssey is one of this year’s ultimate cinematic spectacles.

It is a mythic swords and sandals action epic, that adapts the ancient Greek poem, following King Odysseus (Matt Damon) on a grueling, ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

As he fights to return to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), Odysseus must navigate perilous trials, vengeful gods, and various legendary mythical beasts.

As is his wont, Nolan shuns CGI in favor of practical effects, and stands as his very first feature shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

Collaborating once again with his trusted cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, Nolan delivers one impressive visual after another.

Combined with yet another great, rumbling score by Ludwig Göransson, this experience is clearly designed with the largest premium format screen in mind. You’ve probably bought tickets already…

There’s been some bad-faith talk about the casting, but as someone who read (parts of) the book in school, I can tell you that apart from the mythological beings, these characters are Greek: Trojan, Ithacan, and Spartan.

It doesn’t really matter who you cast in this Hollywood version, as long as they deliver, and this star-studded ensemble does just that.

Matt Damon brings a gritty determination to Odysseus, anchoring the plot as he struggles to return home after the fall of Troy.

Back home, Anne Hathaway keeps things emotionally grounded as Penelope, while a surprisingly robust Tom Holland shines as Telemachus, desperately trying to find his father.

I’m not sure if I actually buy Hathaway and Holland as mother and son, but here we are, and I forgot about it as the movie progressed.

If Nolan thinks Lupita Nyong’o should play Helen of Troy, well, she’s a fantastic actress and it’s an incredibly striking choice. It’s also a really small role, even though Lupita is so talented that she completely nails the part.

The surrounding cast is just as stacked, featuring stalwarts as varied as Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth, though special shout-outs must go to Samantha Morton as the sorceress Circe and Robert Pattinson, who steals the show as the sleazy, conniving villain Antinous.

The Odyssey is a Hollywood interpretation of an ancient fictional story, so let’s judge the movie on its own merits.

It’s not like I went in hoping for a page-by-page translation of the text. If it were, we’d probably be in the theater for 36 hours instead of three.

If you want a six-minute audio version of the story, please listen to the song Home At Last by Steely Dan, from their classic album Aja (1977).

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Also, if I’ve learned anything from watching Alfred Hitchcock’s movies, it’s that it’s better to take a core piece of a book that inspired you and turn it into a great movie - like he did with Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca (1940) - and just throw away the rest.

Having said all that in defense of Nolan, I wasn’t entirely sure The Odyssey was going to land anyway.

He’s a director who isn’t afraid to take risks, and while those swings can occasionally backfire, this mythic gamble plays out in ways both expected and unexpected.

Structurally, Nolan embraces the episodic nature of Homer’s epic, letting the movie settle into a series of easily recognizable segments before weaving them together in a more straightforward final home stretch.

We get classic myths brought to life with massive scale: the blinding of the man-eating Cyclops; the maddening songs of the Sirens; and the devastating choice between the six-headed sea monster Scylla and the whirlpool Charybdis.

But the real news is the pivot to horror. Nolan really does dive into the terrifying elements of Greek mythology, treating monsters like the Cyclops and the Laestrygonians with a visceral, genuinely unsettling realism rather than typical fantasy gloss.

It’s also a smart play, seeing how popular horror has become with mainstream audiences.

At the same time, the film keeps its heart intact, framing Odysseus’s trials as an almost meditative exploration of the near impossibility of finding one’s way home.

Nolan also focuses on the raw psychological wreckage of the journey, how ten years of isolation and sheer survival instinct can completely strip away who you are.

In classic Nolan fashion, we’re not just getting an adventure, we’re getting a mind-blow. The film digs into the subjectivity of truth and memory, suggesting that all those wild stories about gods and monsters might just be Odysseus’s way to cope with the guilt of losing so many of his men.

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It’s not a perfect movie though. Some of the dialogue is so on the nose that you wish Nolan would have brought in someone like Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a punch-up, and maybe, just maybe, lighten up the mood a little bit.

There are plenty of times the movie is both tense and thrilling, but even Nolan can’t escape a certain stodginess here and there.

I’m sure that after Oppenheimer the time was right to get this 250 million dollar passion project made ASAP, but I do wonder if the movie could have been even better with some more preparation time.

Cause The Odyssey does feel rather long towards the end, like some old-fashioned Biblical epic. I kept waiting for the ghost of Charlton Heston to show up, while also pondering the thought if Matt Damon is ready to play Moses now.

It’s not a dealbreaker though, as once again good is not the enemy of great, and quite often The Odyssey is very, very good.

The movie’s final phrases seem to imply that humanity is bound to make the same mistakes over and over again, especially when it comes to the futility of war.

Nolan doesn’t have all the answers either, but sometimes it’s worth it just to ask the questions that will make people think, while at the same time giving them three hours of solid and at times stunning entertainment.

I give it four stars!

Note: The Odyssey is released this week.