Set against the backdrop of Argentina’s Dirty War, The Penguin Lessons is an engaging comedy drama about the unusual friendship between an English teacher and a penguin.

Loosely based on the memoir by Tom Michell, and directed by Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) from a script by Jeff Pope, The Penguin Lessons takes place in the mid-1970’s. It tells the tale of a man who came to Buenos Aires sad and depressed and left as a better person with a renewed zest for life.

If that sounds like small fry, well, it’s also a universal story that implicitly asks the viewer to take a stand against the authoritarian regimes that we see rising up today: from the United States to Eastern European countries like Hungary and all over the world (including the current Argentina, which has a Trump-like President in charge too).

And yes, it’s also a love story about a man and the pet he doesn’t know what to do with at first, but ends up deeply caring about.

In this case it’s an emperor penguin Tom (Steve Coogan) sees almost slowly dying on a beach during a short vacation in Uruguay, after the far-right military junta has come into power and the school is temporary closed.

The penguin is covered in oil, but after he is saved and cleaned up, he considers Tom to be his, well, white savior (this is my poor attempt at a joke, not the movie’s).

Fast forward some comedic scenes getting his penguin pal from Uruguay to Buenos Aires, and Tom is back at the private boys school where the head master (Jonathan Pryce) doesn’t allow pets, so his arrival has to be kept secret.

Pretty soon, though, it’s the school’s worst kept secret. Tom even brings him to class to inspire his students - there are definite traces of Dead Poets Society (1989) here - and the new recruit is named Juan Salvador by the delightful Sofia (Alfonsina Carrocio), who is one the school’s freelance housekeepers.

When Alfonsina is later abducted in broad daylight on the street by the security forces (who hunted down any and all political opponents) and Tom freezes on the spot, instead of doing something, anything, the story takes a darker turn.

Tom didn’t want to get involved in local politics but now he blames himself for not doing anything. So something has to change.

The melodramatic turn that follows is both sentimental and at times heavy handed, but I found it hard to dislike a film that has its heart so resoundingly in the right place.

At times the bigger picture overshadows the smaller story, and there is a chilling reminder at the end of the movie that 30.000 people disappeared during the far-right dictatorship (1974-1983), and that the famous Mothers of the Disappeared are still active to this day.

But Steve Coogan (Philomena) is the right fit for Tom, who would have preferred to keep his own trauma safely hidden under the surface, but slowly comes to realize there are issues still worth fighting for.

The scenes with Juan Salvador offer plenty of comic relief, while the largely Argentinian supporting cast is uniformly excellent.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The Penguin Lessons had its world premiere at the 2024 edition of the Toronto Film Festival and has since then been released theatrically in most countries around the globe. It is released in The Netherlands on October 23. It is also available through quite a various streaming platforms, depending on where you live.

And from the Archive:

Allelujah is a British comedy drama about the geriatric ward of a Yorkshire hospital, that is threatened with closure due to government cutbacks on the NHS.

Staff and patients fight back, with the help of a local television crew. But will it be enough?

Allelujah has a lot going for it. It is directed by Richard Eyre, who was responsible the rather marvelous adaptation of Zoë Heller’s novel Notes on a Scandal (2006), starring Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench.

Allelujah also stars Dench in a relatively small role, as well as some of the finest British actors around - including the legendary Derek Jacobi - while Bally Gill and Jennifer Saunders play central roles as the wards beloved Doctor Valentine and Sister Gilpin. The latter giving an especially commanding performance.

It is based on a play by the also great Alan Bennett, whose The Lady in the Van was adapted by Stephen Frears (another one of my favorites). And Allelujah is adapted for the screen by Heidi Thomas, who created popular tv series Call The Midwife.

So there are plenty of reasons to want to go and see it. And yet, despite its typically British charm and fine filmmaking qualities, the movie is a bit of an odd duck that I don’t quite know what to make of.

On the one hand it is a heartfelt paen to the British medical services and its tireless workers, who put the well being of their patients before anything else, and in that sense it is also an attack on the systemic cutbacks on the National Health Service (NHS), one of Britain’s greatest treasures.

But there is a second layer which seems to say that when you reach that late stage in life where you spend most of your time in and out of hospital, your playing days are over and you’re basically screwed til you finally transfer out of here.

To add to that, there is also a ‘ripped from the headlines’ twist in the final stretch, which makes Allelujah a lot darker than I thought it was going to be.

I don’t think the twist quite works, as it undercuts at least some of what has come before.

Still, as someone who watches a lot of movies, it’s nice to be thrown off-guard for a change.

And it does give you something to talk about in the bar or café afterwards.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Allelujah is available to stream through various platforms like Google Play Films and Apple TV.