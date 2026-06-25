Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

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Today, I am taking you on a road trip through the endless plains of the American heartland, stepping into a car that is not really a vehicle for a family vacation but more of a last stand against financial ruin.

I am talking about Omaha (2025). This is an quietly powerful and emotionally devastating road movie about a family of three run into the ground by poverty.

At the beginning of the film, they aren’t homeless just yet. We find ourselves in rural Utah, where a father (John Magaro) wakes up his nine-year-old daughter, Ella (Molly Belle Wright). He tells her to get dressed quickly, pack a few things, and get into the car. Her younger brother, Charlie (Wyatt Solis), and the family dog are already waiting.

When Ella hesitates - completely understandable, given she has no idea what is happening - her father delivers a chilling instruction: “Act as if the house is on fire.” It is the first time Dad crosses the line of ‘good parenting.’ It certainly won’t be the last.

Just before they hit the road, a local sheriff confronts the father. Because we are watching and listening strictly from Ella’s perspective, we only catch muffled fragments of their dialogue.

When the family finally pulls away, Ella has to help her father kickstart the car, pushing frantically on the passenger side before jumping in. In the background, the sheriff slaps a foreclosure notice onto the front door. Their getaway has officially begun.

As they drive, the subtle, painful signs of poverty begin to pile up. At a gas station, Dad wants to buy two kites for his children. When he learns they are five dollars each, rather than for the pair, he quietly puts one back.

Unnoticed by the others, little Charlie steals a toy he was denied. It’s the first of many.

When Ella finally asks where this unannounced road trip is leading, her father simply mutters, “Nebraska.”

If you are wondering about the title, Omaha is the city in Nebraska where they are heading, a destination that looms over the film like a beacon of withering hope. The movie is set in 2008, in the immediate aftermath of the global economic crisis. It was a painful time when countless families in the USA lost their homes and were forced to take increasingly desperate measures just to survive.

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Director Cole Webley makes a highly assured feature debut here. He neatly captures the claustrophobia of the situation, turning the car into an enclosed echo chamber of tension. You see a guilt-ridden father trying hard to hold himself together, praying his children cannot see through his thinly worn mask.

Paul Meyers’ cinematography beautifully captures the shifting, delicate family dynamics inside the cramped vehicle, contrasting it sharply with the overwhelming magnitude of the empty landscape outside. It is a trip defined by lonely highways, neon-lit gas stations, and cheap motels. The gentle and melancholic score by Christopher Bear (Past Lives) further enhances the mood.

A particular highlight is the scene where the family visits the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, which counts as an attempt to create a shared joyful memory. It’s terribly ironic to watch the caged animals once you realize later in the movie what Dad’s secret plan is to assure the future of his children.

While Omaha feels visually a bit more polished than the raw, gritty work of the Dardenne brothers (Rosetta, The Child), it shares a deep thematic DNA with their brand of social realism. Even though it is set in the American heartland, there is a distinctly European sensibility to the filmmaking. Webley and screenwriter Robert Machoian (The Killing of Two Lovers) refuse to judge their main character. They simply observe him with profound empathy.

Ultimately, a character-driven road movie without a loud, conventional plot is defined by its performances. Luckily, all three leads are exceptional. John Magaro (so great in First Cow, Past Lives, and September 5) is quietly brooding, filling the screen with a raw, under-the-skin intensity. Wyatt Solis beautifully embodies the pure innocence of a child just a bit too young to comprehend the gravity of their situation. Molly Belle Wright is the film’s emotional anchor, perfectly balancing childlike innocence with a growing, haunting sense of impending dread.

The Verdict

Clocking in at a lean 83 minutes, the film is beautifully compact. Admittedly, it meanders slightly in its midsection, but I guess this deliberate pacing makes it seem like the real-time exhaustion you may feel over the course of a long road trip. It slowly builds toward a crucial, quiet climax that it is very affecting.

Omaha is not only a powerful reminder of how quickly the ground beneath our feet can fall away, it is also a sobering tribute to the lengths a parent will go to protect their children from the cold hard truth, even though he is ultimately bound to fail.

Four stars! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Release & Streaming Info:

Omaha celebrated its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2025 and is currently rolling out in theaters internationally, with a Dutch release coming up next week. If you prefer to watch at home, the film is already available on demand in several territories via platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

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